Vietnam Cloud Computing Market Size, Share, Trends And Latest Development Report 2033

2025-08-13 05:15:13
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) Vietnam's cloud computing market is rapidly maturing as enterprises, telcos and government bodies accelerate digital transformation. According to market research, the Vietnam cloud computing market reached USD 3,575.76 million in 2024 and is projected to expand to USD 9,102.52 million by 2033 , representing a CAGR of 10.94%. Growth is being driven by national digital initiatives, a booming ICT services sector, rising e-commerce and SaaS adoption, and fast expanding local data-center and cloud capabilities from both global and domestic providers.

Request Sample For PDF Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vietnam-cloud-computing-market/requestsample

Key highlights

  • Market size (2024): USD 3,575.76 million .
  • Forecast (2033): USD 9,102.52 million .
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 10.94% .
  • Fast-growing subsegments: Hybrid cloud, public cloud, and cloud services (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS) - hybrid adoption is notable for regulated industries.

Market trends & drivers

  • Vietnam's national digital transformation programs, incentives for e-government, and data residency/sovereignty conversations are encouraging cloud adoption - particularly hybrid models that balance local control with cloud scalability.
  • SMEs and large enterprises are shifting from on-premise legacy systems to SaaS ERP, CRM and collaboration tools to cut costs and improve agility.
  • Heavy investment from local telcos and system integrators is expanding capacity and enabling low-latency services for AI and IoT use cases.
  • Demand for GPU/AI-ready infrastructure, managed AI platforms, and edge cloud for manufacturing, smart cities and retail is rising - pushing telcos and cloud providers to offer specialized stacks.
  • Local players are forming partnerships with global vendors and CDNs to accelerate managed services and cloud-native adoption.

Market segmentation

Analysis by Service:

  • Software as a Service (SaaS)
  • Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
  • Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Analysis by Deployment:

  • Public
  • Private
  • Hybrid

Analysis by Organization Type:

  • Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
  • Large Enterprises

Analysis by End User:

  • IT and Telecom
  • BFSI
  • Retail and Consumer Goods
  • Healthcare
  • Others

Regional Analysis:

  • Northern Vietnam
  • Central Vietnam
  • Southern Vietnam

Latest news & developments

  • Viettel inaugurates and expands major green data-centre capacity (April 10, 2024 / 2025 expansions) - Viettel's Hoa Lac and other projects position Vietnam for larger domestic hosting and AI workloads.
  • Viettel breaks ground on an even bigger data centre (Apr 2025) - a sign of continued hyperscale investment.
  • FPT's AI factory / supercomputing recognition (2025) - FPT's AI facilities appear in international rankings and the company is deepening cloud and AI services.
  • Strategic partnerships: FPT announced a partnership with Akamai (May 2025) to help build and optimise distributed cloud applications - illustrating the growing ecosystem of cloud partnerships in Vietnam.
  • VNPT launches comprehensive enterprise cloud offerings and pushes green transformation (2024–2025) - boosting domestic options for customers.

Ask Analyst Report : https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=13622&flag=C

