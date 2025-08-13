Vietnam Cloud Computing Market Size, Share, Trends And Latest Development Report 2033
Request Sample For PDF Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vietnam-cloud-computing-market/requestsample
Key highlights
-
Market size (2024): USD 3,575.76 million .
Forecast (2033): USD 9,102.52 million .
CAGR (2025–2033): 10.94% .
Fast-growing subsegments: Hybrid cloud, public cloud, and cloud services (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS) - hybrid adoption is notable for regulated industries.
Market trends & drivers
-
Vietnam's national digital transformation programs, incentives for e-government, and data residency/sovereignty conversations are encouraging cloud adoption - particularly hybrid models that balance local control with cloud scalability.
SMEs and large enterprises are shifting from on-premise legacy systems to SaaS ERP, CRM and collaboration tools to cut costs and improve agility.
Heavy investment from local telcos and system integrators is expanding capacity and enabling low-latency services for AI and IoT use cases.
Demand for GPU/AI-ready infrastructure, managed AI platforms, and edge cloud for manufacturing, smart cities and retail is rising - pushing telcos and cloud providers to offer specialized stacks.
Local players are forming partnerships with global vendors and CDNs to accelerate managed services and cloud-native adoption.
Market segmentation
Analysis by Service:
-
Software as a Service (SaaS)
Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
Platform as a Service (PaaS)
Analysis by Deployment:
-
Public
Private
Hybrid
Analysis by Organization Type:
-
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Analysis by End User:
-
IT and Telecom
BFSI
Retail and Consumer Goods
Healthcare
Others
Regional Analysis:
-
Northern Vietnam
Central Vietnam
Southern Vietnam
Latest news & developments
-
Viettel inaugurates and expands major green data-centre capacity (April 10, 2024 / 2025 expansions) - Viettel's Hoa Lac and other projects position Vietnam for larger domestic hosting and AI workloads.
Viettel breaks ground on an even bigger data centre (Apr 2025) - a sign of continued hyperscale investment.
FPT's AI factory / supercomputing recognition (2025) - FPT's AI facilities appear in international rankings and the company is deepening cloud and AI services.
Strategic partnerships: FPT announced a partnership with Akamai (May 2025) to help build and optimise distributed cloud applications - illustrating the growing ecosystem of cloud partnerships in Vietnam.
VNPT launches comprehensive enterprise cloud offerings and pushes green transformation (2024–2025) - boosting domestic options for customers.
Ask Analyst Report : https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=13622&flag=C
About Us:
IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.
Contact Us:
IMARC Group
134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Email: sales[@]imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
United States: +1-201971-6302
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment