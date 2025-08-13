Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye Posts 12.4 Percent Surge in July Home Sales

2025-08-13 05:11:11
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s housing market posted a robust rebound in July, with nationwide property sales rising 12.4% year-on-year, according to figures released Wednesday by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

In total, 142,858 residential units were sold across the country last month, underscoring renewed demand despite economic headwinds. Istanbul remained the most active market, logging 23,152 transactions. Ankara came in second with 12,491 sales, followed by the western coastal city of Izmir, which reported 7,815 units sold.

Sales of newly built homes rose 7.8% compared to July 2024, reaching 43,984 units. Meanwhile, existing home sales outpaced new listings, spiking 14.6% to 98,874 transactions.

Mortgage-backed purchases saw the steepest climb, soaring 60.3% year-on-year. In July alone, 18,425 homes were bought using home loans, making up 12.9% of all sales.

However, the foreign buyer segment weakened notably. Property purchases by non-Turkish nationals dropped 18.6% from a year earlier to 1,913 units. Citizens of Russia, Iran, and Germany led the list of overseas buyers.

Looking at the broader trend, housing transactions over the first seven months of 2025 hit 834,751 units — a 24.2% increase from the same period last year, according to TurkStat.

