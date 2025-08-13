403
Enlite Reveals Refreshed Brand Identity, Marking A New Chapter In Built World Intelligence
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, August 13, 2025 – Enlite, the product-first company pioneering a new category called Built World Intelligence, has unveiled its refreshed brand identity across digital platforms. This evolution marks a pivotal shift: from years of quiet, deep product building to a confident articulation of its purpose: to make infrastructure intelligent, intuitive, and in harmony with the world it serves.
The rebrand is more than a visual upgrade. It reflects Enlite's maturity as a company, and its conviction that infrastructure is not just about control: it's about shaping the future we want to live in. The introduction of green into the identity system stands for renewal, growth, and responsibility. The removal of the registered symbol signals a quiet shift from introduction to lasting impact.
The updated visual language is softer, more human, easier to engage with, and expresses Enlite's belief that intelligence should be accessible, not intimidating. This philosophy has guided not only its product, but also its people, culture, and now, its brand.
The rollout began with a subtle teaser, building up to a full reveal of the new identity system. More than a campaign, this rebranding reflects internal alignment, a renewed clarity across product, platform, and communication.
“We've always believed that infrastructure deserves better: systems that are smarter, cleaner, and fully autonomous.” said Garima Bharadwaj, Co-founder & CTO of Enlite.“This identity is not just about how we look. It's a reflection of our belief that buildings can think, adapt, and act in service of people and the planet.”
“This isn't surface work. It's substance on display.” added Gaurav Bali, Co-founder & CEO.“For years, we've built with depth and care. Today, our brand finally reflects the clarity, discipline, and ambition of our technology.”
Enlite replaces fragmented, outdated infrastructure technologies with fully integrated systems designed and built in India. By unifying real-time software, embedded hardware, and modern interfaces, it enables builders, operators, and designers to control and optimise every layer of the built environment.
With this rebranding, the company brings coherence across its digital and physical presence - just as it delivers unified intelligence across smart infrastructure.
