403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Infinix GT 30 5G+ Goes On Sale On August 14 On Flipkart, Starting At A Special Price Of ₹17,999
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, August 13, 2025: The Infinix GT 30 5G+, one of the most competitive gaming smartphones in the sub-₹20K segment, announced the sale of the smartphone on Flipkart. The Sale starts at noon, August 14, starting with a special Launch Day price of ₹17,999, inclusive of all launch offers.
The GT 30 5G+ stands out visually with the Cyber Mecha 2.0 design, combining sharp geometric lines and comes in Cyber Green, Pulse Blue, and Blade White. The back panel features programmable White LED lighting that responds dynamically to charging, music, and notifications. Under the hood there is a 5500mAh battery with 45W fast charging, bypass charging to reduce heat during gameplay, and wired reverse charging to power other devices on the go.
Designed for mobile gamers, the GT 30 5G+ introduces segment-first GT Shoulder Gaming Triggers, giving players console-grade control without sacrificing screen space. These triggers can be mapped to in-game actions like shooting or aiming for split-second responsiveness, or even to everyday tasks like app launches or app shortcuts and media controls. Paired with the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor delivering a 779K+ AnTuTu score and up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM (including virtual RAM), the GT 30 5G+ also gets Krafton-certified BGMI 90FPS support. Adding to the experience is the 6-layer 3D Vapor Chamber Cooling System for 20% better heat dissipation.
The display is built for competitive advantage and immersive viewing experience, featuring a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, 2160Hz touch sampling rate, and 4500nits peak brightness. It delivers ultra-smooth frame rates and reduced input lag for a real competitive edge. A 93.7% screen-to-body ratio, TÜV Rheinland Eye Care certification, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection make it equally suited for long, comfortable gaming and daily durability.
The phone runs XOS 15 based on Android 15, packed with AI-powered features like AI Note, Writing Assistant, Folax Voice AI, and more. Users benefit from two major Android OS upgrades and three years of security patches, ensuring longevity and smooth user experience. The camera setup includes a 64MP Sony Dual Camera system, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP front camera with screen flash, with support upto 4K video recording.
Price and offers:
The GT 30 5G+ is available for purchase on Flipkart starting 12:00 noon on 14th August. Customers can avail an instant ₹1500 discount with ICICI Bank Debit/Credit Cards OR opt for an equivalent exchange benefit, bringing the price down to just ₹17,999 (8GB+128GB) and ₹19,499 (8GB+256GB) respectively. Customers can also purchase the Infinix GT 30 5G+ via select retail stores and the brand website and avail bundle offer for a limited time. Without the offers, the Infinix GT 30 5G+ will be available to purchase for ₹19,499 (8GB+128GB) and ₹20,999 (8GB+256GB).
The GT 30 5G+ stands out visually with the Cyber Mecha 2.0 design, combining sharp geometric lines and comes in Cyber Green, Pulse Blue, and Blade White. The back panel features programmable White LED lighting that responds dynamically to charging, music, and notifications. Under the hood there is a 5500mAh battery with 45W fast charging, bypass charging to reduce heat during gameplay, and wired reverse charging to power other devices on the go.
Designed for mobile gamers, the GT 30 5G+ introduces segment-first GT Shoulder Gaming Triggers, giving players console-grade control without sacrificing screen space. These triggers can be mapped to in-game actions like shooting or aiming for split-second responsiveness, or even to everyday tasks like app launches or app shortcuts and media controls. Paired with the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor delivering a 779K+ AnTuTu score and up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM (including virtual RAM), the GT 30 5G+ also gets Krafton-certified BGMI 90FPS support. Adding to the experience is the 6-layer 3D Vapor Chamber Cooling System for 20% better heat dissipation.
The display is built for competitive advantage and immersive viewing experience, featuring a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, 2160Hz touch sampling rate, and 4500nits peak brightness. It delivers ultra-smooth frame rates and reduced input lag for a real competitive edge. A 93.7% screen-to-body ratio, TÜV Rheinland Eye Care certification, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection make it equally suited for long, comfortable gaming and daily durability.
The phone runs XOS 15 based on Android 15, packed with AI-powered features like AI Note, Writing Assistant, Folax Voice AI, and more. Users benefit from two major Android OS upgrades and three years of security patches, ensuring longevity and smooth user experience. The camera setup includes a 64MP Sony Dual Camera system, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP front camera with screen flash, with support upto 4K video recording.
Price and offers:
The GT 30 5G+ is available for purchase on Flipkart starting 12:00 noon on 14th August. Customers can avail an instant ₹1500 discount with ICICI Bank Debit/Credit Cards OR opt for an equivalent exchange benefit, bringing the price down to just ₹17,999 (8GB+128GB) and ₹19,499 (8GB+256GB) respectively. Customers can also purchase the Infinix GT 30 5G+ via select retail stores and the brand website and avail bundle offer for a limited time. Without the offers, the Infinix GT 30 5G+ will be available to purchase for ₹19,499 (8GB+128GB) and ₹20,999 (8GB+256GB).
Company :-Kaizzen
User :- ishika Bisht
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment