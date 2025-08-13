Uzbekistan, China Open New Industrial Zone In Weifang

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A new industrial zone was officially inaugurated in Weifang, China, established through a partnership between Haiyue International and the Fergana regional administration, Trend reports.

A delegation from Fergana region attended the opening ceremony.

Deputy Head of the region Nuriddin Mamadzhonov delivered a presentation highlighting the region's trade and economic potential, as well as the support measures available for investors in the new industrial zones.

In addition, roundtable discussions and B2B meetings were held, involving deputy hokims of cities and districts, business representatives, and more than 100 Chinese companies.

This milestone comes amid broader efforts to deepen economic ties between Uzbekistan and China. In the previous fiscal year, bilateral trade between the two countries exceeded $13 billion. Both sides reaffirmed their strong commitment to achieving the ambitious $20 billion trade target set by their national leaderships, underscoring ongoing efforts to expand cooperation across multiple sectors.