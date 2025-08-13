Uzbekistan Pushes Forward Reforms And Investment In Bukhara Region

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Over the past eight years, more than $8 billion in investments have been attracted to the Bukhara region, significantly diversifying the structure of its economy, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek President's office.

In the industrial sector alone, 6,000 new enterprises have been launched, and industrial output has increased more than sixfold.

The announcement was made during a government meeting chaired by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, dedicated to evaluating the effectiveness of ongoing reforms and the implementation of new projects in Bukhara region.

Tourism has also seen substantial development: infrastructure has been improved, new facilities have been established, and well-known hotel brands have entered the region. Annual tourist arrivals reached 1.7 million.

Following the presidential decree, additional measures were introduced to develop industry and services in the Bukhara region. As a result, industrial production grew by 7.3 percent in the first half of 2025, 198 new industrial enterprises were established, and the gross regional product increased by 6.4 percent.

A reform headquarters established on the initiative of the President in Bukhara continues to identify new opportunities for economic growth. During the presentation, officials showcased a series of new investment projects.

Turkish entrepreneurs have shown interest in graphite mining and processing in Peshkun district, a Vietnamese company plans to build a modern residential complex, and an Indian company intends to construct a surgical center. On a 217-hectare site, 260 projects are planned, which are expected to create over 10,000 jobs.

Overall, a package of 21 new projects worth $1.7 billion has been formed in the region. Their implementation will create 32,000 jobs and generate an export potential of $180 million.

President Mirziyoyev emphasized the additional opportunities for economic development in the region and for ensuring employment. In Peshkun district, affordable greenhouses have already been built on land leased from residents to grow export-oriented crops. The goal is to expand this experience and establish such greenhouses in 5,000 households across the region.

Vineyards will be planted on 10,000 hectares in Shafirkan, Gijduvan, Peshkun, and Bukhara districts, while orchards with apricots, cherries, figs, and other high-demand fruits will be established on 5,000 hectares in Vabkent, Gijduvan, Jandar, Romitan, and Kagan districts.

Industry remains another strategic focus. The region hosts two major oil and gas enterprises, with another under construction, and 10 large solar and wind power plants are actively being built. A network of small enterprises could be developed around these facilities, boosting investment, industrial production, and exports.