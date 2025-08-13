Starlink Launches Satellite Internet Services In Kazakhstan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Today, Starlink officially launches satellite internet services across Kazakhstan, Trend reports, citing the country's Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry.

With this launch, residents will gain access to high-speed, reliable internet via Starlink's low-Earth orbit satellite network, operated by SpaceX.

“Starlink technology provides a stable connection even in the most remote and hard-to-reach areas, expanding access to modern digital services for the population,” the ministry said in a statement.

On June 12, 2025, the Ministry and Starlink signed an agreement formalizing the company's commitment to operate in compliance with Kazakhstan's laws while delivering its services.