Starlink Launches Satellite Internet Services In Kazakhstan
With this launch, residents will gain access to high-speed, reliable internet via Starlink's low-Earth orbit satellite network, operated by SpaceX.
“Starlink technology provides a stable connection even in the most remote and hard-to-reach areas, expanding access to modern digital services for the population,” the ministry said in a statement.
On June 12, 2025, the Ministry and Starlink signed an agreement formalizing the company's commitment to operate in compliance with Kazakhstan's laws while delivering its services.
