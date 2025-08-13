Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Starlink Launches Satellite Internet Services In Kazakhstan

Starlink Launches Satellite Internet Services In Kazakhstan


2025-08-13 05:09:16
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 13. Today, Starlink officially launches satellite internet services across Kazakhstan, Trend reports, citing the country's Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry.

With this launch, residents will gain access to high-speed, reliable internet via Starlink's low-Earth orbit satellite network, operated by SpaceX.

“Starlink technology provides a stable connection even in the most remote and hard-to-reach areas, expanding access to modern digital services for the population,” the ministry said in a statement.

On June 12, 2025, the Ministry and Starlink signed an agreement formalizing the company's commitment to operate in compliance with Kazakhstan's laws while delivering its services.

MENAFN13082025000187011040ID1109922072

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search