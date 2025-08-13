Kyrgyzstan To Host EAEU Intergovernmental Council Meeting On Trade And Economic Policy

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, attended by the heads of government of EAEU member states, will take place in Cholpon-Ata on August 14–15, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

The agenda includes 20 key issues, such as monitoring the customs value of taxable goods imported from third countries, implementing the Strategic Directions for the Development of Eurasian Economic Integration until 2025, and approving the program for developing exchange trading in the Common Commodity Exchange Market.

Officials will also review reports on the formation of common markets for oil, oil products, and gas within the EAEU, examine the EEC report on competition in cross-border markets for 2024, and consider measures to prevent violations of competition rules. Other topics include coordinated transport policy and the development of a common market for medicines and medical devices.