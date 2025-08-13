Kyrgyzstan To Host EAEU Intergovernmental Council Meeting On Trade And Economic Policy
The agenda includes 20 key issues, such as monitoring the customs value of taxable goods imported from third countries, implementing the Strategic Directions for the Development of Eurasian Economic Integration until 2025, and approving the program for developing exchange trading in the Common Commodity Exchange Market.
Officials will also review reports on the formation of common markets for oil, oil products, and gas within the EAEU, examine the EEC report on competition in cross-border markets for 2024, and consider measures to prevent violations of competition rules. Other topics include coordinated transport policy and the development of a common market for medicines and medical devices.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment