Drones Attack Oil Facilities In Three Regions In Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the BBC Russian Service , according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that, according to the Telegram channel Volgograd,“up to 20 units [drones] were recorded in the sector of the oil refinery in Volgograd.” Later, the channel reported new drones over Volgograd and its satellite city, Volzhsky.

The Federal Air Transport Agency reported the cancellation of flights at Volgograd Airport.

According to residents, the sounds of drones and air defense systems were audible in areas south of Volgograd, where a large industrial zone with an oil refinery and an oil depot is located.

The Operational Headquarters (a coordinating body of local authorities and security forces) of the Krasnodar region said that debris from a drone fell on the territory of an oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban, causing a Gazelle van to catch fire.

Before this, Russian monitoring channels reported that Air Defense Forces had fired on drones in the area.

According to the ASTRA Telegram channel , the Unecha linear production and dispatch station (LPDS) of the Druzhba Oil Pipeline was attacked in the Bryansk region.

Residents of the Bryansk region report that drones attacked the city of Unecha and the surrounding area again last night.

Protests at summit in Anchorage to carry clear messages to Trump and Putin

Ukrinform reported that Russia claimed that as a result of a UAV attack, the Afipsky Oil Refinery and a military unit were on fire in the Krasnodar region.

Illustrative photo

Photos taken by Ukrinform can be purchased here.