Zelensky To Meet With Merz In Berlin Today

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Spokesman for the President of Ukraine, Serhii Nykyforov.

The Spokesman claimed that a bilateral meeting between Zelensky and Merz will be held.

After that, they will jointly participate in a video conference with European leaders, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Following the meeting, Zelensky and Merz may address the media at around 4 p.m. (Central European Time), Nykyforov mentioned.

He added that an online meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will also be held today.

A Ukrinform correspondent reports that consultations will begin at 2 p.m. (local time) in various formats, with the participation of the heads of state and government of Germany, Ukraine, Finland, France, Great Britain, Italy, Poland, the President of the European Commission, the President of the European Council, and the Secretary General of NATO.

The U.S. President and Vice President, JD Vance, are scheduled to join at 3 p.m.

After that, Merz and Zelensky are to discuss the results of the talks with members of the Coalition of the Willing, led by Germany, France, and the UK.

Merz cut short his vacation to attend these meetings.

German Government Spokesperson Stefan Kornelius stated that the talks will focus on further options for pressuring Russia, among other things. Additionally, preparations for potential peace negotiations, as well as related issues of territorial claims and security, will be discussed.

Protests at summit in Anchorage to carry clear messages to Trump and Putin

According to Ukrinform, U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance will participate in a virtual meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and leaders of several European countries on August 13.

Photo: Office of the President