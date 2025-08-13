Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IAEA Reports Smoke From Administrative Building At Zaporizhzhya NPP

2025-08-13 05:08:57
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported late on Tuesday evening on the IAEA's page on the social network X

"IAEA staff at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya NPP observed smoke today from the plant's admin building, following reports of fire near the cooling towers. No radiation increase, no nuclear safety impact reported, and no casualties, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi confirms," the post said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Tuesday, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reported that smoke was spotted in the area of the cargo port of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP, which is located outside the protected perimeter of the plant itself.

Later, Energoatom reported that dry reeds were burning at the site of the Russian-destroyed Kakhovka reservoir near the power units of the temporarily occupied ZNPP.

It was noted that constant fires at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant had become systematic.

On August 11, 2024, cooling tower No. 1 of the technical water supply system at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was destroyed by fire. On July 19, 2025, smoke caused by a forest fire was reported in the area of the ZNPP.

Illustrative photo: Kostiantyn Liberov

