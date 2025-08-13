Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Naftogaz And EBRD Sign Agreement To Purchase Gas Worth €500 Million

2025-08-13 05:08:57
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced the news on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“Naftogaz and the EBRD have signed a record agreement for Ukraine - €500 million for gas purchases. This is the bank's largest project in our country,” she wrote.

Svyrydenko added that this is the first time such a loan has been provided under an EU guarantee, without a state guarantee from Ukraine.

"This will allow Ukraine to better prepare for the heating season and provide Ukrainian homes with heat and light even on the most difficult days of winter. I would like to thank the EBRD and the EU for their support, and the government team and Naftogaz for their professional work," the Prime Minister added.

Read also: Ukraine's Energostal sold through privatization auction for UAH 600M

Ukrinform reported that the Council of the European Union has decided to provide Ukraine with €3.056 billion in the framework of the Ukraine Facility.

