In Memory Of Soldier Yurii Hlodan

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Soldier Yurii Hlodan was laid to rest in the village of Avanhard, Odesa region, in September 2023. He was killed during a mortar attack, sustaining fatal injuries.

The story of Yurii Hlodan is marked by the tragedy of his personal life and the reason he became a soldier. Before the full-scale invasion, he worked as a head baker at a restaurant company in Odesa. He went to the front after his family was killed in a missile strike on Odesa on April 23, 2022. At that time, the family was preparing for the Easter celebration, and he had gone to a store for groceries. At that very moment, a missile hit his house - his wife, Valeriia, their three-month-old daughter Kira, and his mother-in-law Liudmyla were killed.

They were buried in the cemetery in the village of Avanhard. The final farewell to her loved ones was made by Anastasiia Hlodan, aunt of little Kira and sister of Yurii Hlodan.

“I live nearby. I saw that missile, saw and heard the fire. Then, a call from my brother, I learned that it had hit our residential complex. Then he began making his way through the rubble, searching for their bodies himself, and retrieving them... There was great hope that the little one would be found alive, but no. Unfortunately, she spent very little time on this earth and saw almost nothing, but I am sure that all three months she lived surrounded by love and care,” said Anastasiia.

As reported by the Avanhard Village Council, Yurii decided to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine after losing what was dearest to him:“This warrior was a true assault soldier who went into battle without doubt or hesitation and always flawlessly carried out combat missions. During his service in a unit, 'Nabat' (Yurii's call sign) proved himself to be a courageous warrior and a true brother-in-arms.”

Here is how Yurii himself described his service and motivation:“What motivates me is that there is no other way - together with my brothers-in-arms, we defend the Homeland, its freedom and independence. For every child and family. I am motivated and inspired by real men, full of bravery, courage, and professionalism, who boldly go into battle for their home, for the family waiting for them at home, and for the bright future we must fight for.”

People say that Yurii was one of the best in his combat unit.

“He was highly skilled with weapons and was one of the best marksmen in the company. Knowing no fear, he destroyed the enemy who came to our land. Friend 'Nabat' was a man of steel with a kind heart!” Yurii's brothers-in-arms recalled.

The community reported that Yurii Hlodan served in an assault group. He was killed on September 12, 2023, during the liberation of Andriivka near Bakhmut. On the captured positions, the soldiers were mopping up the enemy when they came under mortar fire. Despite being wounded, Yurii helped a comrade evacuate and sustained a second fatal wound.

He was buried in the village of Avanhard next to his tragically deceased family. He is survived by his parents and younger sister.

Eternal glory to the hero!

Photo: Suspilne, Avanhard territorial community, Yurii Hlodan's social media.