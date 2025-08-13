Azerbaijan's Second-Category Wrestling Referees Increase
At the U-15 European Championship held in Cagliari, Italy, wrestling referees representing Azerbaijan have successfully passed the exams conducted by the World Wrestling Federation, Azernews reports.
Kanan Hajialiyev and Sevinj Yusibova increased their international categories, advancing to the second degree.
As a result, the total number of second-category wrestling referees in Azerbaijan has reached eight.
Wrestling remains the most popular sport in the country and is overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was established in 1993.
The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number of medals achieved in five consecutive games.
In 2020, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers finished third in the overall medal table of the Individual World Cup in Serbia.
National wrestlers won two medals, including silver and bronze. Russia topped the medal table, followed by Turkiye.
The national team also won five medals at the Grand Prix Moscow held in Russia.
The national team won one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals in the tournament
In 2022, Azerbaijani wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) was crowned the World Champion in Belgrade.
Nurmagomedov became the World Champion after defeating the Russian wrestler in the final.
At the 2024 Summer Olympics, Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), freestyle wrestlers Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) and Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) won bronze medals for Azerbaijan.
