AYNA Launches Training Program To Boost Number Of Female Bus Drivers
The Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA) has launched a new training program aimed at increasing the participation of women in public transport driving. AYNA told Azernews that under the program, candidates receive both theoretical and practical preparation to begin a professional career as bus drivers.
The training covers not only driving skills but also ethics, communication culture, and safety. Special emphasis is placed on proper conduct when assisting passengers with disabilities. The goal is to train female drivers who ensure road safety, treat passengers courteously, and demonstrate professionalism in crisis situations.
During the course, participants take part in practical sessions covering observation techniques, maneuvering, stopping, and parking rules. A major component of the training focuses on driving in complex road conditions, rear and front parking, slalom maneuvers, proper turning trajectories, and maintaining safe following distances. Drivers also acquire crucial skills to minimize accident risks in various road environments.
At the end of the training, participants undergo independent driving tests along specially designed routes. At this stage, both their theoretical knowledge and practical skills are comprehensively evaluated.
