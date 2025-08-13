Azerbaijan Reaffirms Commitment To NATO Partnership
Azerbaijan has reiterated its dedication to deepening cooperation with NATO, highlighting its role in promoting global peace and security, Azernews reports.
The country's mission to the Alliance shared a statement on social network X, noting:
The mission also expressed appreciation to NATO Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy, Boris Ruge, for his congratulatory message regarding the agreements reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia during the August 8 talks in Washington.
It was further noted that Boris Ruge met today with representatives of Azerbaijan and Armenia at NATO headquarters to discuss the outcomes of the meeting between the leaders of the two countries in Washington.
