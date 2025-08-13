Indian PM To Meet Trump Next Month In U.S.: Media

MENAFN - Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Aug 13 (NNN-PTI) – Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is likely to meet U.S. President, Donald Trump, during his visit to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York next month, local newspaper, Indian Express, said today.

According to the newspaper, preparations are underway to schedule a visit by Modi to the U.S., in the last week of Sept.

“The key objective will be to iron out the issues on trade, and arrive at a common ground on tariffs,” the newspaper said.– NNN-PTI