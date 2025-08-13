Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Indian PM To Meet Trump Next Month In U.S.: Media

Indian PM To Meet Trump Next Month In U.S.: Media


2025-08-13 05:08:20
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Aug 13 (NNN-PTI) – Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is likely to meet U.S. President, Donald Trump, during his visit to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York next month, local newspaper, Indian Express, said today.

According to the newspaper, preparations are underway to schedule a visit by Modi to the U.S., in the last week of Sept.

“The key objective will be to iron out the issues on trade, and arrive at a common ground on tariffs,” the newspaper said.– NNN-PTI

MENAFN13082025000200011047ID1109922052

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search