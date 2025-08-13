Pres Samia Backs Tanzania As Miss World 2027 Host
DODOMA, Aug 13 (NNN-DAILYNEWS) - Tanzania is preparing to host the prestigious event, Miss World 2027 grand finale.
The Ministry for Natural Resources and Tourism made the announcement earlier on Tuesday noting that during a recent meeting between President Samia Suluhu Hassan and the Miss World management, the Head of State gave her blessings for Tanzania to host the show.
Explaining on the various advantages of that the country stands to gain in hosting the Miss World 2027, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Hassan Abbasi stated that it will unlock numerous opportunities for the country, including the development of talent, arts, and tourism, as well as further enhancing the nation's brand on the global stage.
On July 20 this year, President Samia held discussions with the leadership of Miss World Limited, who visited her at her residence in Kizimkazi, Zanzibar.
The entourage was led by its Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, Julia Evelyn Morley, Miss World 2025 winner, Opal Suchata Chuangsri from Thailand, and Miss World Africa, Hasset Dereje Admassu from Ethiopia.
Among other matters, the meeting discussed how Tanzania could host the international Miss World 2026 pageant. - NNN-DAILYNEWS
