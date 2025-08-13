Neotech Metals Appoints Cushing As Advisor & Issues Options

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2025) -(CSE: NTMC) (OTCQB: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) (or the), a mineral exploration company, is pleased to welcome Dr. Alexander Cushing (PhD, MFin, P.Eng) as a technical advisor to the board.

Dr. Alexander Cushing joins is a highly respected metallurgist with a proven track record bridging academic innovation and real-world application in mineral processing. With multiple published works on alternative metallurgical processes including adsorption techniques critical to unlocking value in the rare earth and critical minerals sector-Dr. Cushing brings a depth of technical insight that directly supports the advancement of Neotech's portfolio of projects. His industry experience includes tenure at SGS Lakefield, one of the world's leading metallurgical laboratories, and his current role as an independent consultant advising on complex mining projects worldwide. In this capacity, he evaluates metallurgical performance, underwrites reclamation bonds, and assesses both technical and financial risk across precious metals, base metals, and rare earth developments, positioning him to play a key role in maximizing the economic potential of Neotech's projects.

"We're excited to welcome Dr. Cushing to the team as we continue to strengthen our technical expertise," said Reagan Glazier, CEO. "His depth of metallurgical knowledge and industry experience will be instrumental in advancing our projects, driving innovation in processing, and ultimately unlocking significant future value for our shareholders."

The Company also announces it has granted 1,525,000 options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The options vest of a period of 12 months are exercisable at $0.40 for a five-year term.

About Neotech Metals Corp.

Neotech Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company dedicated to discovering and developing valuable mineral resources in promising regions around the world. With a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices, Neotech is positioned to make a positive impact while maximizing the potential of its exploration properties.

The Company is a mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, B.C., and owns 100% of it's TREO Rare Earth Element Property, located 90km North East of Prince George, British Columbia, and 100% of it's Foothills project located near the Monashee Mountain Range. The Company also holds options on the EBB nickel-cobalt property in British Columbia, Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements and information in this press release constitute "forward-looking information". Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be considered forward-looking information. The Company's forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release and include but are not limited to information with respect to achieving a construction decision, and the timing and results thereof. Other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

