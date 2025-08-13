403
N. Korea Pres. Voices Support For Russia In Phone Call With Russian Pres.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Aug 13 (KUNA) - The President of North Korea Kim Jong Un has expressed his full support for Russia during a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as North Korea's state media reported on Wednesday.
The two president held talks during a phone call on Tuesday, it is the first time Pyongyang has disclosed details of a phone call between its leader and a foreign head of state, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
The conversation took place ahead of Putin's planned summit with US President Donald Trump in Alaska on Friday. Putin congratulated Kim on the upcoming 80th anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japanese colonial rule on Aug 15, the KCNA said.
Kim "expressed firm conviction that the DPRK would always remain faithful to the spirit of the DPRK-Russia treaty and fully support all measures to be taken by the Russian leadership in the future," the KCNA reported. The treaty, signed in June 2024, includes a mutual defense clause requiring military assistance without delay if either side comes under attack.
Putin lauded the "bravery" and "heroism" of Korean People's Army personnel in operations to liberate Kursk, part of Russian territory, the KCNA said. North Korea has deployed troops and provided weapons to support Russia's war effort in Ukraine.
Both leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation the signing of the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty and agreed to further strengthen coordination, KCNA added.
Putin has recently held phone talks with leaders of other nations, including China, India, South Africa, and Brazil, ahead of his Alaska meeting with Trump. (end)
