Kuwait Acting PM Receives Antigua And Barbuda's FM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Acting Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah, received on Wednesday at Bayan Palace, in the presence of Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya, Antigua and Barbuda's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trade, and Barbuda Affairs Everly Paul Chett Green, along with his accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his visit to the country.
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them, in addition to exchanging views on issues of mutual interest. (end) ahm
