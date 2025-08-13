403
Japan Guards UK Carrier Group, 1St Under New Security Law
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Aug 13 (KUNA) -- Japan has for the first time conducted "military asset protection" for British forces under a 2016 security law earlier this month, marking a new step in bilateral defense cooperation.
Japan's Defense Ministry said in a press release that the Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) helicopter carrier Kaga and destroyer Teruzuki escorted the Royal Navy's aircraft carrier Prince of Wales and accompanying vessels during Western Pacific drills from August 4 to 12.
"This escort service for British military forces demonstrated that interoperability between Japanese and British units has improved, enabling even closer coordination between Japan and the UK, one of our closest security partners in both Asia and Europe," the ministry said.
"It is an extremely important development for Japan-UK defense cooperation to ensure peace and stability in Japan and the region," it added.
Under the Japanese security legislation enacted in 2016, the Self-Defense Forces are authorized to guard foreign military vessels, aircraft and equipment engaged in activities contributing to Japan's defense.
The drills involved forces from Japan, Britain, the US, Australia, Canada and Norway. The Prince of Wales carrier strike group is making a port call in Yokosuka, southwest of Tokyo, this week. (end)
