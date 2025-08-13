Egypt, Saudi Arabia Reject Israeli Occupation Plan To Expand Gaza Offensive

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 13 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Bader Abdelatty, and Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, reaffirmed on Wednesday their countries' firm rejection of the Israeli occupation ministerial council's plan to occupy Gaza and expand its aggression.
In a joint phone call, the ministers condemned the decision as an attempt to consolidate the illegal occupation of Palestinian land, continue the genocide against the Palestinian civilians, and undermine their right to an independent state, in clear violation of international law.
Minister Abdelatty reviewed ongoing Egyptian efforts with Qatar and the US to reach a deal that would secure the release of captives, halt the Palestinian bloodshed, and ensure full, unconditional humanitarian aid access and delivery.
Both ministers agreed on the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza, the immediate and unhindered delivery of humanitarian, relief, and medical aid, and an end to what they called systemic starvation and killings that fuel unrest in the region.
The Saudi and Egyptian foreign ministers stressed the need to protect civilians and enable the Palestinian people to establish an independent state on the June 4, 1967 boarders with East Jerusalem as its capital.
They also discussed regional developments, including Sudan, Syria, and Lebanon, and emphasized continued close coordination between Riyadh and Cairo, as well as the importance of joint Arab action to support regional stability.
The call also touched on bilateral relations, with both sides praising their growing ties and planning to further strengthen cooperation to achieve comprehensive, sustainable development. (end)
