Dog Attack Leaves Youth Critically Injured In Srinagar

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A youth was critically injured after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Nowpora Safakadal area of Srinagar's old city, triggering renewed concerns over the growing menace of stray canines in the locality.

The injured, identified as Arhan Bilal, was rushed to SMHS Hospital, where doctors are providing specialised treatment. His father told the news agency Kashmir News Trust that this was not the first time his son had fallen victim to such an attack.“Last year also, my son was attacked by stray dogs in the same locality and suffered grievous injuries. We are living in constant fear,” he said, as per news agency KNT.

Witnesses said the incident occurred when Arhan was on his way home and a group of dogs suddenly pounced on him. Locals rushed to his rescue, managing to drive the animals away before shifting him to hospital.

Residents of Nowpora Safakadal and adjoining areas say they have been repeatedly urging authorities to address the issue, but no concrete measures have been taken. They point out that bikers and pedestrians face particular difficulty during evening and night hours as packs of dogs chase anyone on the road, making routine movement risky.

The attack has once again brought to the fore the recurring threat posed by stray dogs in various parts of Srinagar, especially in the old city, where narrow lanes and poor lighting conditions add to the danger.

