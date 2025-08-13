NIA Searches House Of Srinagar Resident

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out a search operation at the residence of a man from Rainawari area of Srinagar in connection with an ongoing militancy-related investigation.

Officials said the search was conducted at the house of Yasir Hayat Ahanger, a resident of Khajapora Syedpora Rainawari. Ahanger, they said, has been named in case FIR No. 84/2005 under Section 7/27 Arms Act registered at Police Station Rainawari. He is also presently involved in case FIR No. 69/2025 under Sections 13, 17, and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, lodged at Police Station Handwara, which is currently being investigated by the NIA.

During the search, officials confirmed that no incriminating material was recovered from the premises. The accused is already under NIA custody in connection with the Handwara case.

Sources said the operation was part of a broader probe into militancy financing and logistical support networks in Jammu and Kashmir, with investigators conducting follow-up searches to trace any possible evidence. (KNT)

Read Also NIA Probes Killing of Pahalgam Mastermind Pahalgam Terror Attack: NIA Custody Of 2 Accused Extended