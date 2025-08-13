NIA Searches House Of Srinagar Resident
Officials said the search was conducted at the house of Yasir Hayat Ahanger, a resident of Khajapora Syedpora Rainawari. Ahanger, they said, has been named in case FIR No. 84/2005 under Section 7/27 Arms Act registered at Police Station Rainawari. He is also presently involved in case FIR No. 69/2025 under Sections 13, 17, and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, lodged at Police Station Handwara, which is currently being investigated by the NIA.
During the search, officials confirmed that no incriminating material was recovered from the premises. The accused is already under NIA custody in connection with the Handwara case.
Sources said the operation was part of a broader probe into militancy financing and logistical support networks in Jammu and Kashmir, with investigators conducting follow-up searches to trace any possible evidence. (KNT)Read Also NIA Probes Killing of Pahalgam Mastermind Pahalgam Terror Attack: NIA Custody Of 2 Accused Extended
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment