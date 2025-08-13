403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU clashes with European Commission over bloc’s Gaza policy
(MENAFN) European Union staff are clashing with the European Commission over their ability to voice opposition to the bloc’s approach toward Israel, claiming that the EU is failing to meet moral and legal responsibilities, according to reports.
Officials argue that the EU’s stance on the Gaza conflict puts them at odds with both European and international law, as stated by unnamed EU insiders. One official said, “complicity” has been imposed on employees, violating their “moral and legal obligations, suppressed conscientious resistance and delayed meaningful action.”
Since late July, approximately 1,500 civil servants have signed an open letter highlighting the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza and warning of rising deaths from starvation unless aid flows increase. Some employees have contemplated organizing pickets, though labor unions are split and the legal consequences remain uncertain.
An internal group of staff has reported what it describes as “intimidation” tactics against those speaking out, including dismissals, forced deletion of video material, and non-renewal of contracts.
A Commission spokesperson responded that EU foreign policy is determined by member states and that civil servants are required to maintain neutrality, emphasizing that the workplace is not a platform for activism.
Human rights organizations have criticized the EU for seemingly supporting Israel’s military operations indirectly, pointing to arms exports, preferential trade agreements, and collaborative research projects, even as EU diplomats have found Israel in violation of human rights standards.
Humanitarian agencies note that from March to May, aid deliveries to Gaza were fully obstructed. The UN has reported ongoing interference and looting of aid convoys, warning by late July of “mounting evidence” of famine, accompanied by images of severely malnourished children circulating globally.
Officials argue that the EU’s stance on the Gaza conflict puts them at odds with both European and international law, as stated by unnamed EU insiders. One official said, “complicity” has been imposed on employees, violating their “moral and legal obligations, suppressed conscientious resistance and delayed meaningful action.”
Since late July, approximately 1,500 civil servants have signed an open letter highlighting the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza and warning of rising deaths from starvation unless aid flows increase. Some employees have contemplated organizing pickets, though labor unions are split and the legal consequences remain uncertain.
An internal group of staff has reported what it describes as “intimidation” tactics against those speaking out, including dismissals, forced deletion of video material, and non-renewal of contracts.
A Commission spokesperson responded that EU foreign policy is determined by member states and that civil servants are required to maintain neutrality, emphasizing that the workplace is not a platform for activism.
Human rights organizations have criticized the EU for seemingly supporting Israel’s military operations indirectly, pointing to arms exports, preferential trade agreements, and collaborative research projects, even as EU diplomats have found Israel in violation of human rights standards.
Humanitarian agencies note that from March to May, aid deliveries to Gaza were fully obstructed. The UN has reported ongoing interference and looting of aid convoys, warning by late July of “mounting evidence” of famine, accompanied by images of severely malnourished children circulating globally.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment