France, Germany, UK Warn Iran Over Nuclear Talks Delay

France, Germany, and the United Kingdom have warned that United Nations sanctions could be reinstated if Iran continues to delay resuming stalled nuclear negotiations.

The Financial Times reported on Tuesday, August 12, that the three countries, known as the“E3”, are prepared to trigger the UN's“snapback” mechanism unless Tehran returns to talks by the end of August.

In a letter to the UN Secretary-General and the Security Council, the E3 accused Iran of failing to meet its obligations under the 2015 nuclear agreement since 2019, describing it as a deliberate breach.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejected the warning, calling the snapback threat baseless and warning that European parties would be excluded from any future negotiations if they proceed with sanctions.

Tehran has already suspended cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency and halted indirect talks with the United States, further stalling diplomatic progress.

European governments say they are open to extending the short window for negotiations to allow time for a new agreement, but insist they will restore sanctions if necessary to prevent nuclear proliferation.

Analysts caution that failure to resume talks could escalate tensions, deepen Iran's isolation, and make a diplomatic resolution increasingly unlikely. Observers see the E3's united stance as a clear effort to pressure Tehran back to the negotiating table.

