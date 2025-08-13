Who Are The National Guard And What Would They Do In Washington DC? Explained
The United States National Guard – consisting of the Army National Guard and the Air National Guard – with over 430,000 civilian soldiers, is a unique branch of the US armed forces. The power to order deployment of the National Guard rests both with state governors and the President.
Evolving from colonial militias into a modern, well-equipped force, it responds to domestic crises like natural disasters, pandemics, protests, and border challenges, while also supporting overseas missions in places such as Afghanistan, Ukraine, and the Middle East.
While it is mostly called to respond to state-level emergencies, the National Guard has also been called to enforce the law. Also Read | TV host Rachel Maddow rips into Trump, says 'it's not a crime, he enjoys using force'
The DC National Guard is primarily under federal control.
Declaring a public safety emergency, Donald Trump has ordered the deployment of the National Guard to support local and federal law enforcement in Washington, DC.WHAT WILL NATIONAL GUARD DO IN WASHINGTON?
According to the reports, the National Guard has been tasked with cracking down on crime and homelessness in Washington, DC.
The Army said in a statement that out of the 800, at least 100-200 troops would help the law enforcement at any given time. Like Los Angeles, the National Guard would be assisting federal agents.
A White House official said,“Currently, the National Guard is being deployed to protect federal assets, provide a safe environment for law enforcement officers to make arrests and deter violent crime with a visible law enforcement presence."WHY DID TRUMP DEPLOY NATIONAL GUARD IN WASHINGTON?
Donald Trump last week said that he was considering ways to take control of Washington, claiming there was a rise in crimes and the city was“unsafe”. The claims came after a former employee of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was assaulted in the city.
Trump also cited the rising number of homeless in Washington, DC – often escalating his rhetoric before the deployment of the National Guard.
On Sunday, Trump wrote on Truth Social,“The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY. We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital. The Criminals, you don't have to move out. We're going to put you in jail where you belong.”
The US President has also cited a recent assault on a federal staffer and viral videos of youth crime to argue that the national capital was in crisis.WASHINGTON MAYOR PUSHES BACK
The Democratic mayor of Washington, Muriel Bowser, rebutted Trump's claims, saying the city is“not experiencing a crime spike” and highlighting that violent crime has fallen to a 30-year low. Trump called Bowser“a good person who has tried”, but said she's been given many chances while crime numbers continue to worsen.
Violent crime fell 26% in the first seven months of 2025, and overall crime dropped 7%, according to the city's police department. But gun violence remains an issue. In 2023, Washington had the third-highest gun homicide rate among U.S. cities with populations over 500,000, according to gun control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety.
