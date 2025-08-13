Qudian Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results
|
QUDIAN INC.
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
(In thousands except for number
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
of shares and per-share data)
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
US$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales income and others
|
|
53,328
|
|
3,490
|
|
487
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
53,328
|
|
3,490
|
|
487
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating cost and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
(46,248)
|
|
(2,956)
|
|
(413)
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
(1,054)
|
|
(671)
|
|
(94)
|
General and administrative
|
|
(47,165)
|
|
(65,853)
|
|
(9,193)
|
Research and development
|
|
(15,219)
|
|
(11,331)
|
|
(1,582)
|
(Provision for)/Reversal of expected credit losses on receivables and other assets
|
(751)
|
|
270
|
|
38
|
Impairment loss from other assets
|
|
(387)
|
|
(37,148)
|
|
(5,186)
|
Total operating cost and expenses
|
|
(110,824)
|
|
(117,689)
|
|
(16,430)
|
Other operating income
|
|
119
|
|
330
|
|
46
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
(57,377)
|
|
(113,869)
|
|
(15,897)
|
Interest and investment income, net
|
|
89,485
|
|
440,506
|
|
61,492
|
Gain/(Loss) from equity method investments
|
|
820
|
|
(1,005)
|
|
(140)
|
Gain on derivative instruments
|
|
58,376
|
|
30,212
|
|
4,217
|
Foreign exchange loss, net
|
|
(1,186)
|
|
(11,343)
|
|
(1,583)
|
Other income
|
|
714
|
|
1,229
|
|
172
|
Other expenses
|
|
(342)
|
|
(447)
|
|
(62)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income before income taxes
|
|
90,490
|
|
345,283
|
|
48,199
|
Income tax expenses
|
|
9,297
|
|
(33,521)
|
|
(4,679)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
99,787
|
|
311,762
|
|
43,520
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to Qudian Inc.'s shareholders
|
|
99,787
|
|
311,762
|
|
43,520
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earning per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
0.54
|
|
1.92
|
|
0.27
|
Diluted
|
|
0.53
|
|
1.86
|
|
0.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earning per ADS (1 Class A ordinary share equals 1 ADSs):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
0.54
|
|
1.92
|
|
0.27
|
Diluted
|
|
0.53
|
|
1.86
|
|
0.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
184,571,121
|
|
162,649,164
|
|
162,649,164
|
Diluted
|
|
189,684,527
|
|
167,456,506
|
|
167,456,506
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive gain/(loss):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
|
14,489
|
|
(11,908)
|
|
(1,662)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive income
|
|
114,276
|
|
299,854
|
|
41,858
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive income attributable to Qudian Inc.'s shareholders
|
|
114,276
|
|
299,854
|
|
41,858
|
QUDIAN INC.
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of March 31,
|
|
As of June 30,
|
(In thousands except for number
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
of shares and per-share data)
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
US$
|
ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
4,822,853
|
|
4,028,995
|
562,426
|
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
782,169
|
|
782,251
|
109,198
|
Time and structured deposit
|
|
|
2,203,627
|
|
1,758,770
|
245,515
|
Derivative instruments-asset
|
|
|
18,139
|
|
38,793
|
5,415
|
Short-term investments
|
|
|
1,430,652
|
|
2,850,688
|
397,941
|
Accounts receivables
|
|
|
15,068
|
|
9,225
|
1,288
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
1,098,972
|
|
925,915
|
129,253
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
10,371,480
|
|
10,394,637
|
1,451,036
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Right-of-use assets
|
|
|
123,731
|
|
101,715
|
14,199
|
Investment in equity method investee
|
|
|
146,012
|
|
144,822
|
20,216
|
Long-term investments
|
|
|
78,987
|
|
78,616
|
10,974
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
1,584,931
|
|
1,747,669
|
243,965
|
Intangible assets
|
|
|
2,064
|
|
1,922
|
268
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
|
345,448
|
|
280,115
|
39,102
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
|
2,281,173
|
|
2,354,859
|
328,724
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
|
12,652,653
|
|
12,749,496
|
1,779,760
|
QUDIAN INC.
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of March 31,
|
|
As of June 30,
|
(In thousands except for number
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
of shares and per-share data)
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
US$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term borrowings
|
|
|
720,000
|
|
720,000
|
100,508
|
Short-term lease liabilities
|
|
|
13,015
|
|
7,352
|
1,026
|
Derivative instruments-liability
|
|
|
129,436
|
|
-
|
-
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
|
377,375
|
|
371,442
|
51,851
|
Income tax payable
|
|
|
33,313
|
|
39,383
|
5,498
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
1,273,139
|
|
1,138,177
|
158,883
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
|
-
|
|
27,427
|
3,829
|
Long-term lease liabilities
|
|
|
20,795
|
|
5,126
|
716
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
|
20,795
|
|
32,553
|
4,545
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
1,293,934
|
|
1,170,730
|
163,428
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A Ordinary shares
|
|
|
132
|
|
132
|
18
|
Class B Ordinary shares
|
|
|
44
|
|
44
|
6
|
Treasury shares
|
|
|
(1,491,531)
|
|
(1,571,141)
|
(219,323)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
4,025,406
|
|
4,025,209
|
561,897
|
Accumulated other comprehensive profit/(loss)
|
|
|
4,444
|
|
(7,464)
|
(1,042)
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
8,820,224
|
|
9,131,986
|
1,274,776
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
|
|
11,358,719
|
|
11,578,766
|
1,616,332
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
12,652,653
|
|
12,749,496
|
1,779,760
|
QUDIAN INC.
|
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP And Non-GAAP Results
|
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
(In thousands except for number
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
of shares and per-share data)
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
US$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total net income attributable to Qudian Inc.'s shareholders
|
|
99,787
|
|
311,762
|
|
43,520
|
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
|
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Qudian Inc.'s shareholders
|
99,788
|
|
311,762
|
|
43,520
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP net income per share-basic
|
|
|
0.54
|
|
1.92
|
|
0.27
|
Non-GAAP net income per share-diluted
|
|
|
0.53
|
|
1.86
|
|
0.26
|
Weighted average shares outstanding-basic
|
|
|
184,571,121
|
|
162,649,164
|
|
162,649,164
|
Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted
|
|
|
189,684,527
|
|
167,456,506
|
|
167,456,506
Legal Disclaimer:
