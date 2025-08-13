Jubilant Foodworks Needs Strong Q1 Surprise To Break Past ₹680: SEBI Analyst Deepak Pal

Jubilant FoodWorks shares hovered near ₹632 on Wednesday as investors await the first quarter (Q1) results. Key technical levels and earnings triggers are under the spotlight.

Technical Breakdown

SEBI-registered analyst Deepak Pal said technically, the stock is in a short-term corrective phase following its recent pullback.

On the technical side, the stock is currently trading below its 20 and 50-day exponential moving averages (EMAs), as well as the 200-day EMA. The momentum indicators are still weak, with the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) in negative territory.

The relative strength index (RSI) is around 36, close to the oversold region, he added. Pointing to the near-term price levels, He said that the immediate support is at ₹620–₹625, with key resistance in the ₹655–₹675 region.

A strong move above the ₹675–₹680 level could signal a possible recovery, and a break below ₹620 will open the way to further losses, towards ₹600.

Q1 Earnings Catalyst

The company will announce results on Wednesday. Pal said a positive surprise in same-store sales growth, margin improvement, or franchise metrics could trigger a rebound toward ₹680–₹720.

Meanwhile, weak results may push the stock back toward ₹600 or lower.

Fundamental View

Jubilant FoodWorks (which houses Domino's India and other brands) is supported by strong brand equity, a large store network, and a scalable franchise model.

The company generates healthy operating cash flows, but is sensitive to input cost inflation, delivery costs and discretionary demand trends.

Pal noted that the last few quarters have been impacted by margin pressure from commodity costs as well as promotions intensity; however, store expansion and delivery penetration can help fuel revenue growth if execution continues to remain strong.

Industry demand is driven by urban consumption trends and the festive season, but inflation and fuel costs may weigh on delivery economics.

RBI policy, rural demand, and employment trends will influence medium-term growth.

Trading Strategy

Pal advised short-term traders to avoid aggressive longs until the stock reclaims ₹675–₹680 or shows clear reversal signals.

For positional investors, dips to ₹620–₹625 may offer accumulation opportunities with a stop below ₹600, targeting ₹680 initially and over ₹720 over one to three months.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'neutral' amid 'normal' message volume.

Jubilant's stock has declined 14.5% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.