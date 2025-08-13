Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Gizele's Body Shaming Leads To Anumol's Tears


2025-08-13 05:01:15
During Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, tensions peaked when model-contestant Gizele mocked Anumol's height, snapping, 'We have height, not like you.' Hurt and emotional, Anumol confronted the remark, insisting she 'has enough heigh', before breaking down. She also asked while crying, 'Is it my fault that I do not have height?' Fellow housemates rushed to console her as the emotionally charged moment unfolded.

