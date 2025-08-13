10 Expats Die After Consuming Spurious Liquor In Kuwait, Malayalis Feared Among Deceased
Kuwait City: Ten lives have been tragically lost in Kuwait's Ahmadi Governorate after a group of expatriate workers consumed toxic, illegally brewed alcohol. The deaths occurred across 10 different locations.
Illicit Alcohol Source Traced
Initial investigations confirm these workers-hailing from various Asian countries, including reports of some Malayalis-were fatally poisoned by the spurious liquor, purchased from an unlicensed seller in Jleeb Block 4. Within days of consumption, the victims developed severe complications. At least 15 others were rushed to area hospitals amid symptoms ranging from vision loss to kidney failure, with several still in critical condition including places like Ahmadi Governorate.
Illegal Alcohol Network
Authorities have since arrested multiple suspects involved in manufacturing and distributing the counterfeit liquor, as Kuwait, a country with a longstanding ban on alcohol, contends with a growing underground market.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment