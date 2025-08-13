Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Gizele Body-Shames Anumol Over Height, Sparks Emotional Drama
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 has a new rule: contestants cannot freely use their clothes or makeup. These items are kept locked by Bigg Boss and can only be used if the contestants win tasks. Despite this, Gizele Thakral was spotted using makeup, which led to a big argument in the house.
During a weekend episode, the host Mohanlal warned everyone not to use clothes or makeup without permission. Later, some contestants asked Gizele about the top she was wearing. Gizele said the original top given by Bigg Boss had torn, and the one she was wearing was also given by the show. Anumol was one of the people who questioned her.
The Body-Shaming Incident and How It Affected Anumol
After this, Gizele made a hurtful comment about Anumol's height. She said that she and others have height and weight, implying that Anumol does not. Anumol replied that height should not be talked about. Other contestants like Adil and Noora supported Anumol. The comment upset Anumol a lot, and she went to the bathroom and cried. She later shared that people have teased her about her height since childhood, and it has even affected her acting career.
This incident has made fans talk about the importance of respect and kindness, especially in a reality show setting where emotions run high. Viewers are now waiting to see how the show handles this sensitive issue.
