Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Karnataka MLC SL Bhojegowda Claims 2,500 Dogs Killed During Tenure, Sparks Outrage

Karnataka MLC SL Bhojegowda Claims 2,500 Dogs Killed During Tenure, Sparks Outrage


2025-08-13 05:01:12
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Legislative Council member SL Bhojegowda of JDS has sparked widespread controversy by admitting that he had 2,500 stray dogs killed during his tenure as chief of the Chikkamagaluru municipal body. His remarks came during a heated council discussion on the state's escalating stray dog problem, which has emerged as a serious public health concern. So far this year, Karnataka has reported 2.4 lakh dog bite cases and 19 deaths due to rabies, prompting debates over the effectiveness of existing sterilisation and vaccination programmes. Bhojegowda's statement, which also included the claim that the culled dogs were buried under trees to serve as natural compost, has raised ethical, legal, and animal welfare questions across the state.

Details Of Bhojegowda's Statement 

According to reports by Niranjan Kaggere, Bhojegowda said, "During my tenure as the chairperson of the City Municipality Council, we killed 2,500 dogs and buried them under trees to serve as natural compost."

It was not immediately clear which specific years Bhojegowda was referring to, but he has served as a Member of the Legislative Council for several years.

Limitations Of Current Stray Dog Management 

Municipal Minister Rahim Khan highlighted that existing rules only allow for sterilisation and vaccination of stray dogs. Despite this, Bhojegowda suggested a more aggressive approach, saying, "If anyone opposes removal of stray dogs from streets, the government must unleash 10 strays into the houses of the animal activists."

The debate underlines the challenges Karnataka faces in controlling stray dog populations while addressing public health concerns such as rabies.

MENAFN13082025007385015968ID1109921962

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search