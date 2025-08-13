Karnataka MLC SL Bhojegowda Claims 2,500 Dogs Killed During Tenure, Sparks Outrage
Bengaluru: Karnataka Legislative Council member SL Bhojegowda of JDS has sparked widespread controversy by admitting that he had 2,500 stray dogs killed during his tenure as chief of the Chikkamagaluru municipal body. His remarks came during a heated council discussion on the state's escalating stray dog problem, which has emerged as a serious public health concern. So far this year, Karnataka has reported 2.4 lakh dog bite cases and 19 deaths due to rabies, prompting debates over the effectiveness of existing sterilisation and vaccination programmes. Bhojegowda's statement, which also included the claim that the culled dogs were buried under trees to serve as natural compost, has raised ethical, legal, and animal welfare questions across the state.
Details Of Bhojegowda's Statement
According to reports by Niranjan Kaggere, Bhojegowda said, "During my tenure as the chairperson of the City Municipality Council, we killed 2,500 dogs and buried them under trees to serve as natural compost."
It was not immediately clear which specific years Bhojegowda was referring to, but he has served as a Member of the Legislative Council for several years.
Limitations Of Current Stray Dog Management
Municipal Minister Rahim Khan highlighted that existing rules only allow for sterilisation and vaccination of stray dogs. Despite this, Bhojegowda suggested a more aggressive approach, saying, "If anyone opposes removal of stray dogs from streets, the government must unleash 10 strays into the houses of the animal activists."
The debate underlines the challenges Karnataka faces in controlling stray dog populations while addressing public health concerns such as rabies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment