Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fortuna Drills 22.7 G/T Gold Over 21.6 Meters At Southern Arc, Diamba Sud Gold Project, Senegal


2025-08-13 05:01:09
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) is pleased to report additional exploration drilling results from the Southern Arc deposit at the Diamba Sud Gold Project located in Senegal, following the July 7, 2025 resource update (see Fortuna news release dated August 5, 2025 ).

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration at Fortuna, commented,“Exploration drilling at the Southern Arc deposit has continued beyond the data cut-off date for its maiden resource estimate, returning several high-grade intercepts. Highlights include drillhole DSDD488, which intersected 22.7 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 21.6 meters from a downhole depth of 53 meters.”

Mr. Weedon continued,“These results further demonstrate the potential for resource growth at Diamba Sud. The deposit remains open to the south, east, and at depth, with current drilling only extending to approximately 150 meters. Drilling is scheduled to resume in September, following the end of the rainy season, with further results expected by year-end.”

Southern Arc Deposit Drilling highlights include

DSDD418: 6.3 g/t Au
23.3 g/t Au
14.2 g/t Au
17.9 g/t Au 		over an estimated true width of 18.2 meters from 31 meters , including
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 40 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 42 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 45 meters
DSDD440: 6.3 g/t Au
10.3 g/t Au
10.6 g/t Au
10.4 g/t Au
19.4 g/t Au
3.7 g/t Au
13.6 g/t Au 		over an estimated true width of 16.8 meters from 30 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 1.1 meters from 30.7 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 2.4 meters from 34 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 41 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 43 meters
over an estimated true width of 11.0 meters from 54.2 meters , including
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 54.1 meters
DSDD444: 4.5 g/t Au
14.0 g/t Au
33.5 g/t Au
13.0 g/t Au
13.1 g/t Au 		over an estimated true width of 32.0 meters from 30 meters , including
over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 40 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 45 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 48 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 58 meters
DSDD462 1 : 9.7 g/t Au
21.9 g/t Au
18.4 g/t Au
13.4 g/t Au
14.2 g/t Au
16.8 g/t Au 		over an estimated true width of 20.8 meters from 117 meters , including
over an estimated true width of 2.2 meters from 120.3 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 2.4 meters from 124 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 129 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 133 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 140 meters


DSDD484 1 : 4.2 g/t Au
13.3 g/t Au
14.6 g/t Au
18.4 g/t Au
13.2 g/t Au 		over an estimated true width of 31.2 meters from 5 meters , including
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 7 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 15 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 19 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 32 meters
DSDD487 1 : 7.8 g/t Au
33.6 g/t Au
20.5 g/t Au
11.1 g/t Au
13.2 g/t Au 		over an estimated true width of 22.4 meters from 31 meters , including
over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 44 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 51 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 53 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 56 meters
DSDD488 1 : 22.7 g/t Au
258.8 g/t Au 		over an estimated true width of 21.6 meters from 53 meters , including
over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 66 meters
DSR933: 6.7 g/t Au
21.6 g/t Au
36.1 g/t Au 		over an estimated true width of 4.0 meters from surface , and
over an estimated true width of 6.4 meters from 65 meters , including
over an estimated true width of 2.4 meters from 67 meters
DSR976 1 : 4.9 g/t Au
19.4 g/t Au 		over an estimated true width of 23.2 meters from 51 meters , including
over an estimated true width of 3.2 meters from 63 meters

Note:

1. Not included in the resource estimate; see Fortuna news release dated August 5, 2025

Exploration drilling at Southern Arc has been a key focus for the Diamba Sud project with a further 152 reverse circulation (“RC”) and diamond core drill holes for a total of 21,234 meters completed since the previous exploration update (see Fortuna news release dated May 27, 2025 ). The program at Southern Arc has been paused for the rainy season with drilling expected to resume in mid-September.

Of the 152 drill holes, 53 were completed after the data cutoff for Southern Arc's maiden Inferred Mineral Resource estimate of 3.9 Mt averaging 1.57 g/t Au and containing 194 koz of gold (see Fortuna news release dated August 5, 2025 ) and will, along with additional drilling planned for the fourth quarter of 2025, be included in an updated resource estimate planned for the first quarter of 2026. Details of the completed holes are presented in Appendix 1.

Mineralization at Southern Arc occurs as variable fine stockwork vein arrays to diffuse pyrite-silica flooding and has a strong correlation with certain of the tectonic breccias and carbonate units (refer to Figures 1 to 3) and commonly demonstrates an extensive hematite alteration association, similar to the other prospects and deposits at Diamba Sud.

Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike to the south and east.

Figure 1 : Southern Arc Section 600NE



Figure 2 : Southern Arc Section 650NE



Figure 3 : Southern Arc Section 700NE



Refer to Appendix 1 for full details of the drill holes and assay results for this drill program

Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QA - QC)

All drilling data completed by the Company utilized the following procedures and methodologies. All drilling was carried out under the supervision of the Company's personnel.

All RC drilling used a 5.25-inch face sampling pneumatic hammer with samples collected into 60-liter plastic bags. Samples were kept dry by maintaining enough air pressure to exclude groundwater inflow. If water ingress exceeded the air pressure, RC drilling was stopped, and drilling converted to diamond core tails. Once collected, RC samples were riffle split through a three-tier splitter to yield a 12.5 percent representative sample for submission to the analytical laboratory. The residual 87.5 percent samples were stored at the drill site until assay results were received and validated. Coarse reject samples for all mineralized samples corresponding to significant intervals are retained and stored on-site at the Company-controlled core yard.

All diamond drilling (DD) drill holes started with HQ sized diameter, before reducing to NQ diameter diamond drill bits on intersecting fresh rock. The core was logged, marked up for sampling using standard lengths of one meter or to a geological boundary. Samples were then cut into equal halves using a diamond saw. One half of the core was left in the original core box and stored in a secure location at the Company core yard at the project site. The other half was sampled, catalogued, and placed into sealed bags and securely stored at the site until shipment.

All RC and DD samples were transported by Company vehicle or commercial courier to ALS Global's preparation laboratories in Kedougou, Senegal or Bamako, Mali, with prepared sample pulps then transported via commercial courier to ALS Global's analytical facility in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Routine gold analysis using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with an atomic absorption finish was completed for all samples. Samples returning assays >10 ppm Au were reanalyzed using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Quality control procedures included the systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates and sample standards into the sample stream. In addition, the ALS Global laboratory inserted its own quality control samples.

Qualified Person

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President, Exploration for Fortuna Mining Corp., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 being a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (Membership #6001). Mr. Weedon has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Weedon has verified the data disclosed, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information or opinions contained herein by reviewing geochemical and geological databases and reviewing diamond drill core. There were no limitations to the verification process.

About Fortuna Mining Corp.

Fortuna Mining Corp. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with three operating mines and a portfolio of exploration projects in Argentina, Côte d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru, as well as the Diamba Sud Gold Project in Senegal. Sustainability is at the core of our operations and stakeholder relationships. We produce gold and silver while creating long-term shared value through efficient production, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website at

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Mining Corp.

Investor Relations:
Investor Relations:
Carlos Baca | ...

Forward looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements which constitute“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively,“Forward-looking Statements”). All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are Forward-looking Statements and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the Forward-looking Statements. The Forward-looking Statements in this news release may include, without limitation, the Mineral Resource estimates at Diamba Sud; the Company's proposed exploration plans at Diamba Sud; statements pertaining to the potential for resource growth at Diamba Sud statements about the Company's business strategies, plans and outlook; the Company's plans for its mines and mineral properties; changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the impact of inflationary pressures on the Company's business and operations; the future results of exploration activities; expectations with respect to metal grade estimates and the impact of any variations relative to metals grades experienced; assumed and future metal prices; the merit of the Company's mines and mineral properties; and the future financial or operating performance of the Company. Often, but not always, these Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as“estimated”,“potential”,“open”,“future”,“assumed”,“projected”,“proposed”,“used”,“detailed”,“has been”,“gain”,“planned”,“reflecting”,“will”,“anticipated”,“estimated”“containing”,“remaining”,“to be”, or statements that events,“could” or“should” occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-looking Statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, operational risks associated with mining and mineral processing; uncertainty relating to Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates; uncertainty relating to capital and operating costs, production schedules and economic returns; risks relating to the Company's ability to replace its Mineral Reserves; risks related to the conversion of Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves; risks associated with mineral exploration and project development; uncertainty relating to the repatriation of funds as a result of currency controls; environmental matters including obtaining or renewing environmental permits and potential liability claims; uncertainty relating to nature and climate conditions; laws and regulations regarding the protection of the environment (including greenhouse gas emission reduction and other decarbonization requirements and the uncertainty surrounding the interpretation of omnibus Bill C-59 and the related amendments to the Competition Act (Canada); risks associated with political instability and changes to the regulations governing the Company's business operations; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in countries in which the Company does or may carry on business; risks associated with war, hostilities or other conflicts, such as the Ukrainian – Russian, and Israeli – Hamas conflicts, and the impacts they may have on global economic activity; risks relating to the termination of the Company's mining concessions in certain circumstances; developing and maintaining relationships with local communities and stakeholders; risks associated with losing control of public perception as a result of social media and other web-based applications; potential opposition to the Company's exploration, development and operational activities; risks related to the Company's ability to obtain adequate financing for planned exploration and development activities; property title matters; risks related to the ability to retain or extend title to the Company's mineral properties; risks relating to the integration of businesses and assets acquired by the Company; impairments; risks associated with climate change legislation; reliance on key personnel; adequacy of insurance coverage; operational safety and security risks; legal proceedings and potential legal proceedings; uncertainties relating to general economic conditions; risks relating to a global pandemic, which could impact the Company's business, operations, financial condition and share price; competition; fluctuations in metal prices; risks associated with entering into commodity forward and option contracts for base metals production; fluctuations in currency exchange rates and interest rates; tax audits and reassessments; risks related to hedging; uncertainty relating to concentrate treatment charges and transportation costs; sufficiency of monies allotted by the Company for land reclamation; risks associated with dependence upon information technology systems, which are subject to disruption, damage, failure and risks with implementation and integration; labor relations issues; as well as those factors discussed under“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Information Form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking Statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including, but not limited to, the accuracy of the Company's current Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates; that the Company's activities will be conducted in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company, its properties or its production estimates (which assume accuracy of projected ore grade, mining rates, recovery timing, and recovery rate estimates and may be impacted by unscheduled maintenance, labor and contractor availability and other operating or technical difficulties); the duration and effect of global and local inflation; the duration and impacts of geo-political uncertainties on the Company's production, workforce, business, operations and financial condition; the expected trends in mineral prices, inflation and currency exchange rates; that all required approvals and permits will be obtained for the Company's business and operations on acceptable terms; that there will be no significant disruptions affecting the Company's operations and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking Statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that these Forward-looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on Forward-looking Statements.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Reserves and Resources

All reserve and resource estimates included in this news release have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for public disclosure by a Canadian company of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. All Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates contained in the technical disclosure have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves. Canadian standards, including NI 43-101, differ significantly from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and mineral reserve and resource information included in this news release may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies.

Appendix 1

Drill holes completed after July 7, 2025, are shown in italics

HoleID Easting (WGS84_29N) Northing (WGS84_29N) Elev. (m) EOH 1,2 Depth (m) UTM Azimuth Dip Depth 2,3 From (m) Depth 2 To (m) Drilled 2 Width (m) ETW 4 (m) Au (ppm) Hole Type 5 Area
DSDD408 232599 1426198 145 110 150 -50 42 48 6 4.8 1.5 DD Southern Arc
DSDD409 232666 1426221 146 147 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc
DSDD410 232588 1426263 146 164 150 -50 39 43 4 3.2 2.2 DD Southern Arc
61 72 11 8.8 0.9 DD Southern Arc
DSDD411 232556 1426219 145 134 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc
DSDD412 232631 1426245 146 150 150 -50 130 133 3 2.4 1.8 DD Southern Arc
DSDD413 232717 1426204 145 119 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc
DSDD414 232404 1426439 148 150 150 -50 68 74 6 4.8 4.5 DD Southern Arc
DSDD415 232589 1426101 143 146 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc
DSDD416 232674 1426174 145 152 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc
DSDD417 232454 1426461 148 117 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc
DSDD418 232366 1426364 147 126 90 -50 31 53.75 22.75 18.2 6.3 DD Southern Arc
incl 40 41 1 0.8 23.3 DD Southern Arc
and 42 43 1 0.8 14.2 DD Southern Arc
and 45 47 2 1.6 17.9 DD Southern Arc
61 71 10 8.0 1.9 DD Southern Arc
DSDD419 232602 1426262 146 114 90 -50 9 13 4 3.2 5.5 DD Southern Arc
incl 10 12 2 1.6 Core Loss DD Southern Arc
and 12 13 1 0.8 21.2 DD Southern Arc
DSDD420 232563 1426261 146 137 90 -50 98.3 99 0.7 0.6 28.5 DD Southern Arc
DSDD421 232405 1426360 147 108 90 -50 56.45 61.35 4.9 3.9 6.8 DD Southern Arc
incl 58 60 2 1.6 14.5 DD Southern Arc
DSDD422 232218 1426132 145 113 90 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc
DSDD423 232601 1426078 142 125 335 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc
DSDD431 232350 1426410 147 237 150 -50 58.3 63 4.7 3.8 9.8 DD Southern Arc
incl 58 59 1 0.6 57.8 DD Southern Arc
84 104 20 16.0 2.7 DD Southern Arc
incl 87 88 1 0.8 13.3 DD Southern Arc
and 94 95 1 0.8 18.3 DD Southern Arc
121 133.75 12.75 10.2 3.7 DD Southern Arc
incl 127 128 1 0.8 17.3 DD Southern Arc
141 146.1 5 4.1 1.3 DD Southern Arc
incl 142 143 1 0.8 Core Loss DD Southern Arc
156 191 35 28.0 1.9 DD Southern Arc
DSDD433 232303 1426394 147 129 150 -50 91 97 6 4.8 3.8 DD Southern Arc
incl 92 93 1 0.8 10.7 DD Southern Arc
103 120 17 13.6 7.9 DD Southern Arc
incl 110 112 2 1.6 46.6 DD Southern Arc
and 119 119.5 0.5 0.4 19.4 DD Southern Arc
DSDD434 232380 1426482 148 172 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc
DSDD435 232442 1426416 147 92 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc
DSDD436 232388 1426437 148 92 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc
DSDD437 232173 1426134 145 198 90 -50 90 95 5 4.0 1.0 DD Southern Arc
DSDD438 232409 1426304 147 81 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc
DSDD439 232325 1426355 147 113 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc
DSDD440 232866 1426115 144 144 330 -50 22.2 26 3.8 3.0 2.6 DD Southern Arc
30 51 21 16.8 6.3 DD Southern Arc
incl 30.7 32 1.35 1.1 10.3 DD Southern Arc
and 34 37 3 2.4 10.6 DD Southern Arc
and 41 42 1 0.8 10.4 DD Southern Arc
and 43 44 1 0.8 19.4 DD Southern Arc
and 45 46 1 0.8 21.2 DD Southern Arc
54.2 68 13.8 11.0 3.7 DD Southern Arc
incl 55 56 1 0.8 13.6 DD Southern Arc
DSDD441 232338 1426463 148 137 150 -50 117.35 129 11.65 9.3 1.4 DD Southern Arc
DSDD442 232197 1426201 146 101 90 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc
DSDD443 232799 1426122 145 105 330 -50 2 10 8 6.4 0.8 DD Southern Arc
16 29 13 10.4 3.0 DD Southern Arc
37 45.55 8.55 6.8 0.8 DD Southern Arc
51 66.6 15.6 12.5 5.0 DD Southern Arc
incl 58.45 60 1.55 1.2 11.6 DD Southern Arc
and 62 63 1 0.8 24.2 DD Southern Arc
75 76.2 1.2 1.0 5.7 DD Southern Arc
DSDD444 232380 1426385 147 84 150 -50 30 70 40 32.0 4.5 DD Southern Arc
incl 40 42 2 1.6 14.0 DD Southern Arc
and 45 46 1 0.8 33.5 DD Southern Arc
and 48 50 2 1.6 13.0 DD Southern Arc
and 58 59 1 0.8 13.1 DD Southern Arc
DSDD445 232176 1426163 145 140 90 -50 86 89 3 2.4 1.8 DD Southern Arc
DSDD446 232403 1426387 147 65 150 -50 0 24 24 19.2 4.5 DD Southern Arc
incl 3 4 1 0.8 Core Loss DD Southern Arc
and 14 15 1 0.8 11.1 DD Southern Arc
and 17 18 1 0.8 12.2 DD Southern Arc
and 19 20 1 0.8 15.5 DD Southern Arc
DSDD447 232743 1426143 145 99 330 -50 53.55 58 4.45 3.6 5.0 DD Southern Arc
incl 56 57 1 0.8 15.1 DD Southern Arc
76 80.75 4.75 3.8 1.3 DD Southern Arc
DSDD448 232419 1426415 147 101 150 -50 0 35 35 28.0 3.0 DD Southern Arc
incl 3 4 1 0.8 Core Loss DD Southern Arc
and 16 17 1 0.8 10.8 DD Southern Arc
and 22 23 1 0.8 18.0 DD Southern Arc
DSDD449 232454 1426388 147 80 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc
DSDD450 232882 1426077 143 135 330 -50 68 72 4 3.2 2.2 DD Southern Arc
DSDD451 232581 1426489 146 110 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc
DSDD452 232437 1426489 148 143 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc
DSDD453 232561 1426272 146 170 150 -50 87 99 12 9.6 1.5 DD Southern Arc
103 122 19 15.2 0.9 DD Southern Arc
134 149 15 12.0 5.4 DD Southern Arc
incl 139 141 2 1.6 15.6 DD Southern Arc
DSDD454 232854 1426075 144 165 330 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc
DSDD455 232565 1426304 146 176 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc
DSDD456 232537 1426251 145 156 150 -50 105 110 5 4.0 1.7 DD Southern Arc
DSDD457 232734 1426227 145 123 150 -50 57 74 17 13.6 6.1 DD Southern Arc
incl 67 68 1 0.8 12.5 DD Southern Arc
and 69 71 2 1.6 16.4 DD Southern Arc
and 73 74 1 0.8 16.5 DD Southern Arc
91 94 3 2.4 8.4 DD Southern Arc
incl 93 94 1 0.8 14.7 DD Southern Arc
DSDD458 232781 1426220 144 140 150 -50 21 43.45 22 18.0 4.5 DD Southern Arc
incl 35 36 1 0.8 12.7 DD Southern Arc
and 38 41 3 2.4 16.4 DD Southern Arc
119 128 9 7.2 0.7 DD Southern Arc
DSDD459 232472 1426085 142 110 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc
DSDD460 232810 1426257 143 183 150 -50 167 180.7 14 11.0 1.7 DD Southern Arc
DSDD461 232869 1426207 143 185 150 -50 78 87 9 7.2 6.2 DD Southern Arc
incl 81 83 2 1.6 20.1 DD Southern Arc
155 175 20 16.0 0.9 DD Southern Arc
DSDD462 232913 1426251 143 159 150 -50 117 143 26 20.8 9.7 DD Southern Arc
incl 120.3 123 3 2.2 21.9 DD Southern Arc
and 124 127 3 2.4 18.4 DD Southern Arc
and 129 130 1 0.8 13.4 DD Southern Arc
and 133 134 1 0.8 14.2 DD Southern Arc
and 140 142 2 1.6 16.8 DD Southern Arc
DSDD463 232889 1426230 143 149 150 -50 83 94 11 8.8 4.2 DD Southern Arc
incl 90 91 1 0.8 26.9 DD Southern Arc
116 132.4 16.4 13.1 5.0 DD Southern Arc
incl 124 125 1 0.8 10.1 DD Southern Arc
and 130 132.4 2 1.9 17.0 DD Southern Arc
DSDD464 232467 1426355 147 108 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc
DSDD465 232807 1426213 144 169.5 150 -50 9 15 6 4.8 1.4 DD Southern Arc
68 75 7 5.6 2.1 DD Southern Arc
92 103 11 8.8 1.1 DD Southern Arc
DSDD466 232949 1426170 143 168 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc
DSDD467 232797 1426118 144 184 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc
DSDD468 232694 1426082 144 185 150 -50 126 137 11 8.8 1.0 DD Southern Arc
162 166 4 3.2 5.2 DD Southern Arc
incl 162 163 1 0.8 11.0 DD Southern Arc
DSDD469 232842 1426105 144 131 150 -50 73.5 88.5 15 12.0 8.4 DD Southern Arc
incl 80 83 3 2.4 21.6 DD Southern Arc
and 86 87.2 1.2 1.0 11.8 DD Southern Arc
92 99 7 5.6 3.4 DD Southern Arc
DSDD470 232763 1426110 144 157 150 -50 138 141 3 2.4 3.7 DD Southern Arc
DSDD471 232860 1426076 143 161 150 -50 36.3 46 9.7 7.8 1.5 DD Southern Arc
55.85 75.45 19.6 15.7 3.3 DD Southern Arc
DSDD472 232960 1426216 143 161 150 -50 133 149 16 12.8 6.5 DD Southern Arc
incl 135 138 3 2.4 17.2 DD Southern Arc
and 139 140 1 0.8 20.7 DD Southern Arc
154.85 159.6 4.75 3.8 2.7 DD Southern Arc
DSDD473 232554 1426339 146 231 150 -50 97 98 1 0.8 13.7 DD Southern Arc
DSDD474 232983 1426171 143 143 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc
DSDD475 232969 1426254 143 140 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc
DSDD476 232498 1426323 145 252 150 -50 123 126 3 2.4 1.7 DD Southern Arc
151 161.5 10.5 8.4 0.7 DD Southern Arc
DSDD477 232879 1426094 144 166 150 -50 56.5 69.3 12.75 10.2 3.7 DD Southern Arc
incl 57 58 1 0.8 11.6 DD Southern Arc
and 66 66.6 0.6 0.5 15.3 DD Southern Arc
79.5 90 10.5 8.4 11.9 DD Southern Arc
incl 80 84 4 3.2 21.4 DD Southern Arc
and 88 89 1 0.8 15.7 DD Southern Arc
DSDD478 232740 1426275 144 119 150 -50 31.45 38 6.55 5.2 3.5 DD Southern Arc
incl 32.3 33 0.7 0.6 10.8 DD Southern Arc
DSDD480 232893 1426117 143 179 150 -50 22.75 35 12.25 9.8 6.4 DD Southern Arc
incl 27 28 1 0.8 14.1 DD Southern Arc
and 30 32 2 1.6 20.8 DD Southern Arc
50 86.2 36.2 29.0 2.5 DD Southern Arc
139.2 144.5 5.25 4.2 2.3 DD Southern Arc
160.3 162 1.7 1.4 3.2 DD Southern Arc
DSDD481 232717 1426265 145 119 150 -50 53 65 12 9.6 6.1 DD Southern Arc
incl 59 60 1 0.8 11.5 DD Southern Arc
and 61 62 1 0.8 12.0 DD Southern Arc
and 64 65 1 0.8 14.6 DD Southern Arc
DSDD482 232685 1426240 146 137 150 -50 72 74 2 1.6 10.8 DD Southern Arc
incl 73 74 1 0.8 13.4 DD Southern Arc
100.8 104.5 3.65 2.9 3.9 DD Southern Arc
DSDD483 232308 1426459 148 249 150 -50 162 171 9 7.2 1.3 DD Southern Arc
DSDD484 232923 1426118 143 161 150 -50 5 44 39 31.2 4.2 DD Southern Arc
incl 7 8 1 0.8 13.3 DD Southern Arc
and 11 12 1 0.8 Core Loss DD Southern Arc
and 15 17 2 1.6 14.6 DD Southern Arc
and 19 20 1 0.8 18.4 DD Southern Arc
and 32 34 2 1.6 13.2 DD Southern Arc
DSDD485 232867 1426157 143 179 150 -50 58 64 6 4.8 3.9 DD Southern Arc
incl 63 64 1 0.8 14.9 DD Southern Arc
69 92 23 18.4 1.3 DD Southern Arc
DSDD487 232905 1426062 143 128 150 -50 31 59 28 22.4 7.8 DD Southern Arc
incl 44 46 2 1.6 33.6 DD Southern Arc
and 51 52 1 0.8 20.5 DD Southern Arc
and 53 55 2 1.6 11.1 DD Southern Arc
and 56 57 1 0.8 13.2 DD Southern Arc
DSDD488 232899 1426165 143 152 150 -50 53 80 27 21.6 22.7 DD Southern Arc
incl 63 64 1 0.8 27.4 DD Southern Arc
and 66 68 2 1.6 258.8 DD Southern Arc
and 69 69.9 0.85 0.7 13.4 DD Southern Arc
and 77 78 1 0.8 17.0 DD Southern Arc
DSDD489 232825 1426079 144 182 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc
DSDD490 232390 1426463 148 123 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc
DSDD491 232725 1426076 144 200 150 -50 113 118.2 5.2 4.2 3.6 DD Southern Arc
122 147 25 20.0 4.8 DD Southern Arc
incl 132 133 1 0.8 10.6 DD Southern Arc
and 135 136 1 0.8 10.6 DD Southern Arc
and 138 139 1 0.8 15.1 DD Southern Arc
and 140 141 1 0.8 10.9 DD Southern Arc
187 196 9 7.2 1.0 DD Southern Arc
DSDD492 232725 1426036 143 152 150 -50 68 80 12 9.6 3.8 DD Southern Arc
incl 68 69 1 0.8 14.3 DD Southern Arc
and 72 73 1 0.8 15.3 DD Southern Arc
and 75.8 77 1.2 1.0 19.0 DD Southern Arc
96 112 16 12.8 5.7 DD Southern Arc
103 106 3 2.4 16.2 DD Southern Arc
128 139.8 11.8 9.4 3.2 DD Southern Arc
DSR895 232298 1426361 147 132 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc
DSR896 232572 1426139 143 132 150 -50 79 89 10 8.0 1.4 RC Southern Arc
95 101 6 4.8 4.5 RC Southern Arc
incl 95 96 1 0.8 19.7 RC Southern Arc
122 126 4 3.2 6.9 RC Southern Arc
incl 122 123 1 0.8 26.4 RC Southern Arc
DSR897 232751 1426211 145 143 150 -50 30 38 8 6.4 1.7 RC Southern Arc
DSR898 232714 1426298 145 174 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc
DSR899 232694 1426341 145 186 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc
DSR900 232636 1426327 146 102 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc
DSR901 232656 1426261 146 144 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc
DSR902 232470 1426010 141 102 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc
DSR903 232499 1426048 141 100 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc
DSR904 232549 1426073 142 102 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc
DSR905 232367 1426373 147 162 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc
DSR908 232356 1426429 148 138 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc
DSR909 232513 1426256 145 126 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc
DSR910 232492 1426186 143 138 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc
DSR911 232462 1426232 144 120 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc
DSR912 232839 1426260 143 180 150 -50 84 86 2 1.6 8.2 RC Southern Arc
incl 85 86 1 0.8 15.7 RC Southern Arc
165 172 7 5.6 0.8 RC Southern Arc
DSR913 232757 1426331 144 156 150 -50 119 122 3 2.4 4.1 RC Southern Arc
DSR914 232548 1426288 146 180 150 -50 83 89 6 4.8 4.5 RC Southern Arc
DSR915 232262 1426400 148 156 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc
DSR916 232221 1426378 147 162 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc
DSR927 232282 1426078 144 120 90 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc
DSR928 232240 1426077 144 132 90 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc
DSR929 232283 1426031 143 114 90 -50 68 70 2 1.6 3.6 RC Southern Arc
DSR930 232244 1426028 144 104 90 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc
DSR931 232181 1426248 146 132 90 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc
DSR932 232910 1426139 143 144 330 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc
DSR933 232786 1426147 145 102 330 -50 0 5 5 4.0 6.7 RC Southern Arc
incl 2 3 1 0.8 10.6 RC Southern Arc
65 73 8 6.4 21.6 RC Southern Arc
incl 67 70 3 2.4 36.1 RC Southern Arc
and 71 72 1 0.8 52.2 RC Southern Arc
DSR934 232765 1426112 145 120 330 -50 59 73 14 11.2 3.5 RC Southern Arc
DSR935 232658 1426146 145 162 330 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc
DSR936 232643 1426069 143 108 330 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc
DSR937 232380 1426253 145 60 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc
DSR938 232360 1426291 146 84 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc
DSR939 232401 1426270 145 90 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc
DSR940 232519 1426441 148 162 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc
DSR941 232498 1426476 148 162 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc
DSR942 232400 1426493 148 150 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc
DSR943 232817 1426147 144 126 330 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc
DSR944 232839 1426105 144 168 330 -50 4 5 1 0.8 6.7 RC Southern Arc
25 38 13 10.4 5.9 RC Southern Arc
incl 34 36 2 1.6 15.9 RC Southern Arc
44 84 40 32.0 2.4 RC Southern Arc
incl 64 65 1 0.8 13.3 RC Southern Arc
DSR945 232862 1426170 143 128 330 -50 99 114 15 12.0 1.3 RC Southern Arc
DSR946 232889 1426130 143 162 330 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc
DSR947 232739 1426106 144 132 330 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc
DSR948 232718 1426080 144 120 330 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc
DSR949 232697 1426081 144 168 330 -50 131 135 4 3.2 2.3 RC Southern Arc
148 164 16 12.8 2.3 RC Southern Arc
incl 157 158 1 0.8 13.6 RC Southern Arc
DSR950 232578 1426084 142 138 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc
DSR951 232610 1426324 146 138 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc
DSR952 232613 1426371 145 104 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc
DSR953 232515 1426289 146 186 150 -50 98 119 21 16.8 4.0 RC Southern Arc
incl 114 115 1 0.8 45.7 RC Southern Arc
and 117 118 1 0.8 11.0 RC Southern Arc
152 178 26 20.8 4.4 RC Southern Arc
incl 157 159 2 1.6 18.8 RC Southern Arc
and 166 167 1 0.8 13.0 RC Southern Arc
DSR954 232936 1426202 143 114 150 -50 96 113 17 13.6 3.9 RC Southern Arc
incl 103 104 1 0.8 19.6 RC Southern Arc
and 109 110 1 0.8 24.2 RC Southern Arc
DSR955 232915 1426191 143 108 150 -50 83 103 20 16.0 2.6 RC Southern Arc
incl 99 100 1 0.8 18.4 RC Southern Arc
DSR956 232857 1426141 144 132 150 -50 30 38 8 6.4 2.1 RC Southern Arc
61 72 11 8.8 2.8 RC Southern Arc
incl 69 70 1 0.8 12.9 RC Southern Arc
83 110 27 21.6 2.2 RC Southern Arc
incl 91 92 1 0.8 11.5 RC Southern Arc
115 128 13 10.4 6.6 RC Southern Arc
incl 122 125 3 2.4 18.2 RC Southern Arc
DSR957 232820 1426193 144 156 150 -50 44 76 32 25.6 2.3 RC Southern Arc
DSR958 232763 1426187 145 108 150 -50 15 23 8 6.4 1.1 RC Southern Arc
42 54 12 9.6 1.3 RC Southern Arc
58 70 12 9.6 0.5 RC Southern Arc
89 101 12 9.6 1.5 RC Southern Arc
DSR959 232763 1426243 144 162 150 -50 41 57 16 12.8 1.3 RC Southern Arc
DSR960 232859 1426282 143 111 150 -50 91 102 11 8.8 4.0 RC Southern Arc
incl 97 98 1 0.8 21.4 RC Southern Arc
DSR961 232785 1426306 143 186 150 -50 172 174 2 1.6 3.0 RC Southern Arc
DSR962 232324 1426440 148 156 150 -50 123 127 4 3.2 3.5 RC Southern Arc
139 145 6 4.8 3.7 RC Southern Arc
incl 140 141 1 0.8 12.2 RC Southern Arc
153 156 3 2.4 1.7 RC Southern Arc
DSR963 232883 1426295 143 162 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc
DSR964 232475 1426474 148 150 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc
DSR965 232489 1426442 147 162 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc
DSR966 232512 1426401 147 180 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc
DSR967 232531 1426374 146 162 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc
DSR968 232628 1426148 145 162 150 -50 122 123 1 0.8 8.1 RC Southern Arc
DSR969 232647 1426112 144 138 150 -50 34 51 17 13.6 1.3 RC Southern Arc
59 63 4 3.2 1.6 RC Southern Arc
67 86 19 15.2 1.5 RC Southern Arc
incl 85 86 1 0.8 10.2 RC Southern Arc
DSR970 232785 1426069 143 108 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc
DSR971 232844 1426032 143 144 150 -50 60 64 4 3.2 2.6 RC Southern Arc
78 80 2 1.6 4.6 RC Southern Arc
DSR972 232813 1426019 143 120 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc
DSR973 232537 1426160 143 150 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc
DSR974 232474 1426264 145 162 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc
DSR975 232980 1426119 143 126 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc
DSR976 232962 1426110 143 126 150 -50 51 80 29 23.2 4.9 RC Southern Arc
incl 63 67 4 3.2 19.4 RC Southern Arc
DSR977 232960 1426162 143 128 150 -50 95 107 12 9.6 4.3 RC Southern Arc
DSR978 232766 1426064 143 108 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc
DSR979 232746 1425990 142 120 150 -50 60 80 20 16.0 3.3 RC Southern Arc
incl 62 63 1 0.8 19.9 RC Southern Arc
84 92 8 6.4 1.4 RC Southern Arc
99 111 12 9.6 2.6 RC Southern Arc
DSR980 232748 1426033 143 108 150 -50 82 87 5 4.0 1.8 RC Southern Arc
93 101 8 6.4 0.7 RC Southern Arc
DSR991 232693 1425987 142 126 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc
DSR992 232692 1426031 142 126 150 -50 71 83 12 9.6 2.0 RC Southern Arc
incl 76 77 1 0.8 10.0 RC Southern Arc
88 102 14 11.2 1.0 RC Southern Arc
DSR993 232443 1426350 147 60 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc

Notes:

1. EOH : End of hole
2. Depths and widths reported to nearest significant decimal place
3. NSI : No significant intercepts
4. ETW : Estimated true width
5. RC : reverse circulation drilling | DD : diamond drilling tail | RCD : reverse circulation drilling with diamond tail

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



