Bizclik Announces Finalists For The 2025 Global Fintech Awards

London, UK – 13 August 2025 – BizClik, the global B2B digital media and events company, is proud to announce the finalists for the Global FinTech Awards 2025 . The awards ceremony, sponsored by Thredd, will take place on 7 October 2025, immediately following Day 1 of FinTech LIVE London, at 155 Bishopgate.

Now in its second year, the Global FinTech Awards have become a cornerstone of the FinTech LIVE portfolio, spotlighting the companies, initiatives, and individuals driving progress and innovation across the financial technology sector.





Record-Breaking Entries and Esteemed Judges

With hundreds of nominations submitted across 18 categories, the competition attracted a diverse range of entries from around the globe. Each submission was assessed by an independent panel of industry leaders, including:



Adam Ennamli, Chief Risk Officer, General Bank of Canada



Kaushik GD, Head of Financial Services, Snowflake



Linoy Kidd, CIO | Markets & Securities Services MENAT, HSBC



Louis Thompsett, Editor in Chief, FinTech Magazine



Sateesh Kumar C., Head of Digital Transformation Office, Société Générale



Rob Branch, Head of Proposition | FinTech Labs, EY



Divya Bhardwaj, COO, Uber Payments

Priya Bajoria, SVP of Gen AI Offerings, Publicis Sapient



The rigorous evaluation process has produced a shortlist that showcases the breadth and diversity of excellence in global fintech.

Shortlist Announced

The finalists include Feedzai, RapidCents, B4B Payments, e& money, and Paysafe, among others.

View the full list of finalists here .

Celebrating the Best in FinTech

The 2025 categories include new additions such as DeFi Award, Company of the Year, Start-Up Award, Social Impact Award, Partnership Award, and Brand Campaign of the Year. Established categories, such as the Digital Banking Award, Payment Technology Award, Sustainable FinTech Award, AI in FinTech Award, Executive of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement Award, also return.

Awards Ceremony Details

The winners will be announced at a black-tie gala on 7 October 2025 at 155 Bishopgate, London. The evening will welcome over 300 senior executives for a night of celebration, recognition, and high-level networking. Attendance is by invitation only.

Winners will be featured across FinTech Magazine and the wider BizClik network.

About the Global FinTech Awards

The Global FinTech Awards, presented by FinTech Magazine, a BizClik brand, celebrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in financial technology worldwide. They recognise organisations and individuals shaping the future of finance through creativity, customer impact, operational excellence, and technological innovation.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company. It delivers results-driven content, world-class events, and strategic marketing solutions. Its leading platforms, including Fintech Magazine and FinTech LIVE, reach executive audiences across industries, helping businesses drive impact and growth.

