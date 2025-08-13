4 WWE Stars Who Made Ring Returns After Becoming Mothers And Inspiring Fans Everywhere

Motherhood didn't keep these WWE stars away from the ring for long. Here's how they came back.

At the peak of her career, Becky Lynch vacated the RAW Women's Championship after learning she was pregnant. She gave birth to her daughter Roux in December 2020 and returned at SummerSlam 2021 in a surprise match against Bianca Belair, winning the SmackDown Women's Championship in seconds.

Her“Big Time Becks” run that followed turned her heel and helped elevate Bianca to new heights. Lynch has spoken about how motherhood reshaped her life, yet she remains one of WWE's most driven and successful stars.

Nikki Bella officially retired from WWE in 2019 to focus on family, later giving birth to her son in 2020. She and Brie stepped away from WWE ambassador roles in 2023. Her shocking return at the 2025 Royal Rumble ended a three-year hiatus, and she has been a semi-regular presence on RAW since June.

Bella, now eyeing Becky Lynch's Women's Intercontinental Championship at Clash in Paris, said she was surprised at how naturally her in-ring instincts returned after motherhood.

Alexa Bliss took a break from WWE TV in January 2023 and welcomed her daughter in November that year. Rumors swirled about her contract status, but she returned in a huge way at the 2025 Royal Rumble, earning one of the night's loudest reactions.

Bliss has embraced balancing her personal and professional life, and her in-ring comeback has been highlighted by a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship reign with Charlotte Flair.

Candice LeRae's WWE career paused in 2021 when she became pregnant. She gave birth in February 2022, with her contract ending later that year. After Triple H took over WWE Creative, she returned alongside her husband, Johnny Gargano, joining forces with Tommaso Ciampa in DIY.

While still active in WWE, fans are calling for her to receive a bigger push, especially with the new Women's US and IC Titles in play.