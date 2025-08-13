Suresh Raina Reaches ED Office Over 1Xbet Case

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina arrived at the Enforcement Directorate office in Delhi to record his statement in the 1xBet case. The visit follows summons issued by the agency in connection with the ongoing investigation into alleged betting links.

