Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Suresh Raina Reaches ED Office Over 1Xbet Case


2025-08-13 05:01:07
Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina arrived at the Enforcement Directorate office in Delhi to record his statement in the 1xBet case. The visit follows summons issued by the agency in connection with the ongoing investigation into alleged betting links.

