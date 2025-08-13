Retort Pouch Market Size To Hit $11.6 Billion By 2031 Trends, Growth Drivers & Opportunities

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) In-depth analysis of the retort pouch market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

- Allied Market Research WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global retort pouch market generated $6.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $11.6 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @Report Coverage & Details:Forecast Period 2022–2031Base Year 2021Market Size (2021) $6.7 BillionMarket Size (2031) $11.6 BillionCAGR 5.7%No. of Pages in Report 474Segments Covered Material Type, Packaging Type, Closure Type, End Use, RegionThe report offers a detailed segmentation of the global retort pouch market based on material type, packaging type, closure type, end use, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.Based on material type, the polypropylene segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global retort pouch market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the others segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The report also mentions the polyethylene, polyamide, polyethylene terephthalate, and aluminum foil segments.Do Inquiry Before Buying @Based on the packaging type, the flat pouches se gment held the largest share in 2021, capturing nearly three-fourths of the global retort pouch market, and would lead the trail through 2031. However, the stand-up pouches segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.In terms of closure type, the tear notch segment captured the largest market share of nearly half of the global retort pouch market in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. The zipper segment, however, is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 6.1% through 2031. The report also includes the spout segment.In terms of end use, the food segment captured the largest market share of nearly three-fifths of the global retort pouch market in 2021 and is likely to maintain a noteworthy growth during the forecast period. However, the others segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 6.6% through 2031.Based on region, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global retort pouch market share, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the market in the same region is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Leading players of the global retort pouch market analyzed in the research include Amcor plc, ProAmpac LLC, Sonoco Products Company, Mondi plc, Coveris Holdings S.A., Clondalkin Group Holdings BV, Sealed Air Corporation, Huhtamaki Group, Constantia Flexibles, Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation, Winpak Ltd., Berry Global, Inc., Tredegar Corporation, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Sonic Packaging Industries, Inc., and IMPAK Corporation.The report analyzes these key players of the global retort pouch market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.