Power Operators & Developers Join African Energy Week (AEW) 2025 Amid African Electrification Drive

Marked by a surge in renewable deployment, growing regional market activity and strategic public-private partnerships, Africa's energy landscape is evolving rapidly. As the continent pushes toward universal electrification and energy resilience, key industry leaders are set to share their strategies and insights at this year's African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025 conference, taking place from September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town.

Solar energy company Genesis Energy Group recently signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Saudi Arabia's Desert Technologies to accelerate clean energy deployment across Africa. The deal targets joint project development and project transfer, enforcing Africa's ability to implement distributed solar systems at scale. The agreement comes amid a growing project pipeline for the company, which now exceeds 4.5 GW in installed capacity. Other high-profile initiatives by Genesis Energy Group include a 334 MW system for the Port Harcourt Refinery in Nigeria as well as a 1 GW energy rollout in the West African Economic and Monetary Union region. The company is also developing the Lagos Green Hydrogen Park as well as a $10 billion renewable energy platform aimed at bridging Africa's power deficit through integrated distributed systems. Akinwole Omoboriowo, Chairman and CEO, Genesis Energy Group, is expected to discuss the company's long-term project and investment strategy at AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025.

Meanwhile, Stephen Dihwa, Coordination Center Manager, Southern African Power Pool (SAPP), will provide insight into cross-border power market growth and integration across the Southern African region. Created in 1995, SAPP is a platform for power trading, grid connection and reliability across the region. In February 2025, the SAPP recorded a 103% increase in competitive market turnover, reaching $16.3 million, while traded volumes rose to nearly 120 GWh. These trends point to stronger utility engagement, improved forecasting tools and growing confidence in short-term power trading. Dihwa's insights at AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 will cover the impact SAPP plays in enhancing electrification as well as upcoming investment opportunities.

Gabon is also making strides towards boosting connectivity. The country's state-owned Gabon Power Company recently started civil engineering works for the 125 MW Owendo gas-to-power plant with manufacturing company Wärtsilä under an independent power producer model. The company also recently completed the first phase of the Plaine Ayémé solar plant outside Libreville, which is expected to generate 30 MW and power up to 300,000 homes. With both projects set to support Gabon's long-term electrification and industrial strategy, Philippe Ossoucah, CEO, Gabon Power Company, is positioned to provide insight into the firm's pipeline and role in shaping Gabon's low-carbon energy future.

Meanwhile, as the company accelerates investment across gas distribution, renewables and energy infrastructure in Nigeria, integrated energy conglomerate Levene Energy represents a dynamic player in the country's energy security and industrialization drive. The company boasts gas distribution licenses in Ibeju-Lekki and Badagry-Seme, is deploying low-carbon pipelines through Aegon Distribution and is advancing solar PV manufacturing and rural electrification with Nigeria's Rural Electrification Agency. As such, Omobola Omofaiye, General Manager of LPV Technologies at Levene Energy, will have the opportunity to discuss how the company's vertically integrated model is enabling infrastructure expansion, local content development and last-mile energy access.

“Africa's energy sector is at a pivotal moment, where strong partnerships and strategic investments are unlocking massive potential across the value chain. These initiatives reflect a broader shift toward models that prioritize infrastructure, local value creation and industrial growth. The work being implemented by these diverse companies show a dedicate effort to deliver long-term, scalable solutions to the continent's energy challenges,” states Tomás Gerbasio, VP of Commercial and Strategic Engagement, African Energy Chamber.

AEW: Invest in African Energies:

AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit for more information about this exciting event.