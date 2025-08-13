Youth Charter Calls For Africa's Youth To Lead A Legacy Of Hope From The Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games

On UN International Youth Day 2025 , the Youth Charter ( ) is urging Africa's governments, sports bodies, communities, and young leaders to unite behind a Global Call to Action that will ensure the 2026 Dakar Youth Olympic Games deliver a lasting legacy of hope and opportunity for the continent's young people.

The Dakar Games will be the first-ever Olympic event staged on African soil – a milestone moment for the International Olympic Committee and a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Africa's youth.

“Dakar 2026 must be more than a sporting spectacle – it must be the spark for a continental movement that engages, equips, and empowers our young people,” said Professor Geoff Thompson MBE FRSA DL , Founder and Chair of the Youth Charter.“Africa's youth are the youngest and fastest-growing population in the world. We must channel their talent and energy into building peaceful, prosperous, and sustainable communities.”

A Legacy Opportunity for All – #LegacyOpportunity4All

Since 1993, the Youth Charter has worked across Africa – from post-apartheid township programmes in South Africa to social coach training in Namibia and youth leadership development in Ghana, Nigeria, and Kenya . This experience has shown that sport, when linked to education, health, employment, and environmental action, can transform lives.

For Dakar 2026, the Youth Charter is proposing a Pan-African Youth Legacy Programme that will:

across all 54 African nations, using the Games as a catalyst to expand youth mentoring and leadership.in urban and rural areas to provide Somewhere to Go, Something to Do, and Someone to Show Them – safe spaces for sport, learning, culture, and enterprise., ensuring measurable impact in health, education, gender equality, peace, climate action, and partnerships.

From Dakar to Every African Community

The Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games can inspire and activate programmes far beyond Senegal:



In South Africa , the Youth Charter's Mandela-inspired initiatives show how sport can unite divided communities and drive social change.

In Nigeria and Ghana , sport is already creating employment opportunities for young people – from coaching to digital media and event management.

In Kenya and Uganda , community sport programmes are improving health outcomes and increasing school retention, especially for girls. Across the Sahel , sport-led interventions are being used to promote peace, resilience, and climate awareness in areas facing instability.

A Call to Africa's Leaders

The Youth Charter is calling on:



African Union&Member States: Integrate Sport for Development and Peace into national development plans and the AU's Agenda 2063.

African private sector&philanthropy: Invest in community sport infrastructure and youth programmes as part of corporate social responsibility and shared value strategies.

African youth leaders: Take the lead in designing and delivering projects that respond to local needs, using Dakar 2026 as a launch platform. IOC&International Partners: Commit to long-term investment in Africa's youth, ensuring the Dakar Games legacy is built and sustained well beyond 2026.

From Dakar to 2030

With only five years left to achieve the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals , Dakar 2026 offers Africa a unique moment to demonstrate authentic, evidence-based impact in youth development. The Youth Charter's #LegacyOpportunity4All vision aligns with the IOC's Olympism365 strategy and the UN's Youth2030 plan – ensuring sport is a driver of inclusive and sustainable growth.

“From Dakar's stadiums to Africa's streets and villages, we can create a generation of young people who see sport not just as a game, but as a pathway to education, peace, climate action, and opportunity,” Thompson concluded.

Download the Youth Charter UN International Youth Day Essay&Dakar 2026 Legacy Briefing: Youth Charter – From Rhetoric to Reality: Global Call to Action for Sport for Development and Peace

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Youth Charter.

About Youth Charter:

Founded in 1993 in Manchester, UK, the Youth Charter is a UN-accredited NGO with three decades of experience delivering Sport for Development and Peace initiatives in the UK and internationally. Its mission is to Engage, Equip, and Empower young people through sport, art, culture, and digital activity, creating sustainable legacy opportunities for all.

