Technip Energies Joins MSGBC 2025 As Gold Sponsor Amid Industrial Drive

Energy project developer Technip Energies has confirmed its participation as a Gold Sponsor at the upcoming MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 conference and exhibition, taking place from December 9-10 in Dakar. Held under the theme Energy, Petroleum and Mining in Africa: Synergy for Inclusive Economic Development, the event is organized with the support of Senegal's Ministry of Energy, Petroleum and Mines, Petrosen, COS-Petrogaz and the African Energy Chamber.

With over 100 projects completed across the continent, Technip Energies continues to play a leading role in advancing energy infrastructure and local development in Mauritania, Senegal and Guinea-Conakry. The company's sponsorship at MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 underscores its long-standing commitment to the MSGBC region.

In June 2025, Technip Energies achieved commercial operations for the floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel deployed at the bp-operated Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) ( ) gas project offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The FPSO is equipped with eight processing and production modules and is designed to accommodate 140 personnel and process up to 500 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, enabling the production of 2.3 million tons of LNG annually during Phase 1 of the project.

First cargo ( ) for the GTA project was loaded for export in April 2025, marking Mauritania and Senegal's debut as LNG exporting nations. The first phase of the project is on track to produce about 2.3 million tons per year of LNG, with a portion allocated to domestic markets in both countries. Partners are advancing planning for Phase 2 of the GTA development ( ) – set for 2025-2027 – which will explore a gravity-based structure concept, aiming to expand capacity to between 2.5 and 3 million tons per annum.

In Guinea-Conakry, Technip Energies is supporting the country's efforts to build downstream capacity in the mining sector. The company was recently awarded a front-end engineering design contract for an alumina refinery ( ), which will process Guinea-Conakry's bauxite reserves into alumina for electric vehicle battery production and energy storage technologies.

Meanwhile, the company is also leading the ACATBS modernization project at the SAR refinery in Senegal, a critical national infrastructure upgrade aimed at increasing processing capacity, enhancing fuel security and supporting local industrialization. The project incorporates strong local content initiatives, including the training and deployment of national professionals across engineering and commissioning phases.

Operating under a strategy that emphasized gas monetization, industrial development and local workforce integration, Technip Energies is a key partner to public institutions across the MSGBC region. The company's participation at MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 reflects its role in delivering transformational projects that contribute to energy sovereignty and inclusive economic growth.

“Technip Energies' continued investment in transformation projects across the MSGBC region highlights the critical role of engineering excellence and local content in unlocking the basin's full energy potential. Their presence reinforces a mission to foster cross-border collaboration and sustainable development throughout West Africa,” states Sandra Jeque, Project Director, Energy Capital&Power.

