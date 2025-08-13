403
White House reveals meeting place of Trump-Putin
(MENAFN) Anchorage, Alaska has been confirmed as the location for Friday’s summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to reports. While Trump had previously indicated the meeting would take place in the largest US state, the exact venue had not been disclosed until now.
“Many sites” were considered for hosting the summit, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said. She added that Trump is “very honored” that an American state was ultimately selected and “looks forward hosting President Putin on American soil.”
Leavitt noted that the Friday schedule is still being “ironed out,” emphasizing that the US is coordinating closely with Russia on the planning. Earlier in the week, Moscow confirmed that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss “some aspects” of the upcoming summit, though no further details were provided.
The spokeswoman did not rule out the possibility of Trump visiting Russia in the future. “Perhaps, there are plans in the future to travel Russia,” she said when asked about the president’s intentions.
Regarding Trump’s objectives for the summit, Leavitt stated that the aim “is to walk away with a better understanding of how we can end” the conflict between Moscow and Kiev. She also explained that Trump “is agreeing to this meeting at the request of President Putin” through special envoy Steve Witkoff.
