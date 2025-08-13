403
U.S. Budget Shortfall Soars to USD291B in July
(MENAFN) The United States federal budget shortfall widened sharply in July, jumping 19.4% from a year earlier to $291 billion, according to figures released Tuesday by the Treasury Department. The rise came despite a dramatic spike in tariff revenue, underscoring the weight of surging federal spending.
In comparison, the deficit for July 2024 stood at $243.7 billion. Analysts had anticipated a gap of $206.7 billion, making the latest figure significantly higher than expected.
Federal income rose modestly, with total revenues up 2.5% year-on-year to $338.5 billion. However, government spending surged 9.7%, totaling $629.6 billion for the month—driving the budget deeper into the red.
Tariff collections provided a notable bright spot, soaring approximately 273% year-over-year to $28.4 billion in July. The jump aligns with President Donald Trump's aggressive trade strategy.
Over the first 10 months of fiscal year 2025, the cumulative deficit climbed to $1.6 trillion, marking a 7.4% increase from the $1.5 trillion recorded during the same stretch last year.
During this period, federal revenues rose 6.4% to $4.4 trillion, while total outlays expanded by 6.7%, hitting nearly $5.9 trillion. Tariff revenue totaled $136 billion, up more than 116% compared to the previous fiscal year.
Despite the steep rise in trade-related income, the federal government’s deficit continues to grow, driven largely by escalating expenditures.
