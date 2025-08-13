MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) News

Atos named a Leader in ISG Provider Lens for Cybersecurity – Services and Solutions in Germany

Paris, France – August 13, 2025 – Atos today announces it has been named a Leader by Information Services Group (ISG) in the 2025 Provider LensTM for Strategic Security Services, Next-Generation Security Operations Center (SOC)/Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services and Technical Security Services in Germany. ISG points out to Atos' end-to-end and innovative approach to cybersecurity.

In the Strategic Security Services quadrant, the report recognizes Atos' holistic consulting approach to IT security based on results and a comprehensive view of security issues that allows clients to be provided with the insights and guidance needed to make informed decisions. With a strong commitment to research and development, Atos delivers a comprehensive roadmap that addresses a wide spectrum of security challenges.

For Technical Security Services , ISG highlights Atos' strong knowledge of local regulatory requirements related to security, its numerous certifications and its capacity to execute large-scale security projects, backed by several thousands of experts, consistently trained to the highest standards.

In the quadrant dedicated to Next-Generation SOC/MDR services , ISG emphasizes Atos' utilization of big data analyses and automation, its multi-vector threat detection from various sources (endpoint, network, protocols or cloud) and its use of a single AI platform to monitor the whole threat spectrum and offer a full-service mode for incident response. ISG also reports on Atos German SOC connected to its counterparts around the globe.

Frank Heuer, Lead Author, ISG said:“Atos pursues a holistic end-to-end approach for cybersecurity consulting and technical services. It scores points with innovative approaches and the global reach of its next-generation SOC and MDR services.”

Günter Koinegg, EVP, Head of Cybersecurity Business Line, Atos said: "For over 25 years, Atos has been at the forefront of cybersecurity to protect public and private organizations, neutralizing cyber threats before they impact their operations, ensuring business continuity and minimizing potential disruptions. Being named as a Leader for Germany by ISG is a powerful recognition of the cyber assets we have been building on for more than 25 years.”

Atos delivers a robust, AI-driven cybersecurity services portfolio . With over 6,500 experts and a global network of 17 Security Operations Centers, Atos offers end-to-end protection through services such as strategic advisory, security testing, hybrid cloud and identity security, operational technology (OT) protection, and managed detection and response. Atos ensures resilience, compliance and proactive threat mitigation, processing over 31 billion security events daily for more than 2,000 clients worldwide. In 2024, Atos managed cybersecurity planning, preparation, orchestration and operations to digitally secure the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

To download a copy of the report, please click here .

***

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 70,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 10 billion, operating in 67 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Isabelle Grangé | ... | +33 (0) 6 64 56 74 88

Attachment

News - Atos named a Leader in ISG Provider Lens for Cybersecurity – Services and Solutions in Germany