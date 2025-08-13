Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League To Kick Off From December 25

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) season 2 is set to kick off on December 25, marking the return of a professional stage for Uttar Pradesh's finest kabaddi talent.

The league will comprise approximately 64 matches spread over 17 days, with all matches taking place in Noida. Season 2 will begin with a league phase followed by playoffs, with all players selected through an auction.

This milestone builds on the momentum of UPKL's inaugural season, which reached over 30 million TV viewers according to BARC India and generated 300+ million digital impressions, driven largely by audiences from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Season 2 is set to elevate the excitement with new franchises on board, more matches, and even bigger fan engagement.

Building on the excitement of Season 1, which featured exceptional star players like Arjun Deshwal, Vinay Tewatiya, Shubham Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Abhishek Thakur, Mohd Aman, Nitin Panwer, Abhijeet Malik, Arpit Sroha who captivated audiences across the state. This season promises to showcase top-tier talent and deliver even more thrilling kabaddi action and intense competition.

Sambhav Jain, director and founder, SJ Uplift Kabaddi Private Limited, said,"The success of UPKL season one was a testament to the growing love for kabaddi in our state, and none of it would have been possible without the unwavering support of our viewers, players, investors, sponsors, and every stakeholder involved. Building on the phenomenal success, as we move into the next chapter, we are thrilled for season two.

"We remain committed to our vision of building a strong platform for local talent and elevating kabaddi in Uttar Pradesh and beyond. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been part of this journey so far and made season one possible. I look forward to everyone's continued support in making season two even bigger, bolder, more inspiring, and more impactful."

With fresh talent, new teams, and electrifying energy on the horizon, the countdown to Uttar Pradesh's biggest kabaddi celebration has officially begun.