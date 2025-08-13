United States Fertilizer Market Size, Share, Industry Overview, Trends And Forecast 2025-2033

MENAFN - IMARC Group) Thewas valued atin 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reachby 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of. The market is growing steadily, driven by rising agricultural activities, adoption of advanced fertilizer technologies, increasing crop yield requirements, and sustainable farming practices.

Key Highlights



Nutrient Optimization: Advanced fertilizers improve soil nutrient content, boosting crop productivity and efficiency.

Sustainable Solutions: Eco-friendly fertilizers reduce environmental impact while supporting sustainable agriculture.

Precision Agriculture Integration: Fertilizers combined with precision farming techniques enhance yield and resource management.

Demand Forecasting: AI and data analytics help predict crop nutrient requirements, optimizing fertilizer usage.

Innovation in Formulations: Slow-release and specialty fertilizers improve efficiency and reduce wastage.

Cost Reduction: Optimized fertilizer usage reduces operational costs for farmers. Market Expansion: Growing demand for high-yield crops drives fertilizer market growth nationwide.

Technological advancements are revolutionizing the US fertilizer market by enabling precision application, predictive soil analytics, and sustainable farming practices.



Precision Application: Optimizes fertilizer distribution, reducing waste and increasing crop yield.

Predictive Soil Analytics: AI-driven models analyze soil health, determining nutrient requirements accurately.

Sustainable Practices: Environment-friendly fertilizers and smart agriculture techniques minimize ecological impact. Innovative Formulations: Advanced fertilizers support enhanced crop growth and long-term soil fertility.



Rising Crop Production: Increased agricultural output fuels fertilizer demand.

Adoption of Eco-Friendly Fertilizers: Growing environmental awareness drives sustainable fertilizer use.

Technological Integration: Precision agriculture and AI enhance fertilizer application efficiency.

Government Initiatives: Policies supporting agricultural productivity and soil health encourage market growth. Demand for Specialty Fertilizers: High-value crops require advanced fertilizers for optimized yields.

United States Fertilizer Market Segmentation

Analysis by Product Type:



Chemical Fertilizer Biofertilizers

Analysis by Product:



Straight Fertilizers



Nitrogenous Fertilizers





Urea





Calcium Ammonium Nitrate





Ammonium Nitrate





Ammonium Sulfate





Anhydrous Ammonia



Others



Phosphatic Fertilizers





Mono-Ammonium Phosphate (MAP)





Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP)





Single Super Phosphate (SSP)





Triple Super Phosphate (TSP)



Others



Potash Fertilizers





Muriate of Potash (MoP)



Sulfate of Potash (SoP)



Secondary Macronutrient Fertilizers





Calcium Fertilizers





Magnesium Fertilizers



Sulfur Fertilizers



Micronutrient Fertilizers





Zinc





Manganese





Copper





Iron





Boron





Molybdenum

Others Complex Fertilizers

Analysis by Product Form:



Dry Liquid

Analysis by Crop Type:



Grains and Cereals

Pulses and Oilseeds

Fruits and Vegetables

Flowers and Ornamentals Others

Regional Analysis:



Northeast

Midwest

South West

In January 2025 , Michigan Potash secured a USD 1.26 billion loan from the U.S. Department of Energy to boost domestic production of natural fertilizers across the United States.

In September 2024 , U.S. based fertilizer provider Itafos expanded into the Brazilian market by opening an office in Bahia, which currently accounts for 20% of the company's sales, expected to reach 30% by the end of 2025.

In September 2024 , AdvanSix received a USD 12 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture under the Fertilizer Production Expansion Program, promoting advanced fertilizer production, strengthening the domestic supply chain, and creating regional economic opportunities.

In August 2024 , U.S. based startup Phospholutions announced a strategic partnership with Toros Agri to begin commercial-scale production of its phosphate-based fertilizer, RhizoSorb.

