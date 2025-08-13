Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Intel Stock Closes Higher After Trump-Tan Meeting

2025-08-13 04:42:31
(MENAFN) Intel shares rose 5.62% by Tuesday’s market close after CEO Lip-Bu Tan met with U.S. President Donald Trump, who described Tan’s “success and rise” as “an amazing story.”

The gain reversed some of the chipmaker’s recent losses, after falling over 3.1% the previous week.

The Monday meeting was described by Trump as “a very interesting one” and included U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, according to a post on Truth Social.

Trump said that Tan and members of his Cabinet would spend time together “and bring suggestions,” though he offered no further details.

The remarks came just days after Trump had called for Tan’s ouster over alleged ties to Chinese firms linked to military activities.

“The CEO of INTEL is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately,” Trump wrote on Truth Social last Thursday. “There is no other solution to this problem.”

