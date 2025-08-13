403
White House reveals possibility of Trump visiting Russia
(MENAFN) The White House has indicated that US President Donald Trump could travel to Russia at a later date, as he prepares to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin this week, according to reports.
The two leaders are scheduled to hold talks in Alaska on August 15, with discussions expected to focus on ending the Ukraine conflict and enhancing bilateral relations. When asked about a potential visit to Russia, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “It’s possible that there are plans to travel to Russia in the future.”
Moscow has previously stated that it anticipates the next high-level meeting following the Alaska summit to occur in Russia. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov confirmed that Trump has officially received an invitation.
Trump said on Monday that he intends to organize the next top-level talks on Ukraine, aiming to bring both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky together. He also confirmed that Zelensky has not been invited to Friday’s meeting with Putin.
Russian officials have long accused Zelensky of being in denial and unnecessarily prolonging a conflict they claim he cannot win. Putin has stated he has “nothing in principle” against meeting Zelensky but insists that “certain conditions must be created” first.
Additionally, Putin has questioned Zelensky’s legal authority to sign binding agreements, noting that the Ukrainian leader’s presidential term ended last year and elections have not been held due to martial law. This has led Moscow to declare him “illegitimate.”
