403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Al Habtoor Motors celebrate consistent innovation, excellence, and success with the Aftersales team at Parts Dealer Convention 2025
(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, UAE, 13th August 2025: Al Habtoor Motors commits to and commemorates another year of exceptional customer satisfaction and operational excellence at its annual Aftersales Parts Dealer Convention in Dubai. During the event, Al Habtoor Motors came together to celebrate its partners, employees, and stakeholders, for their joint unwavering commitment to excellence as well as their critical role in AHM’s success. This year’s convention was attended by over 200 participants including the distinguished delegates from Mitsubishi Motors Middle East and Africa (MMMEA), Daimler Truck Middle East Africa (DTMEA), and the senior management team of Al Habtoor Motors.
This year’s focus was on highlighting the company’s achievements and its dedication to maintaining and surpassing the high-performance standards that have become synonymous with the brand over the past several years.
Mr. Ahmed Al Habtoor, CEO at Al Habtoor Motors reaffirms a similar mindset, stating that “As one of the leading automotive distributors in the region, we have been consistently committed and focused on providing the best customer service and attaining total customer satisfaction. We are continuously looking for ways to innovate and improve internally to allow us to provide more for our loyal customers. In celebration of our successes and progress thus far, we are happy to show the great appreciation we have for all our partners and employees for their significant roles in this initiative.”
Seeking to attract new customers, penetrate new segments, and initiate several projects to drive business growth; the automotive distributor sought to maximise its potential on all possible fronts with the dedication of its employees and partners. After achieving excellence across all factors, the brand’s next goal was to optimise and remain consistent in their operations, which has resulted in the distinguished distributor perfecting all processes and truly ensuring customer satisfaction in the long term.
The Parts Dealers Convention 2025 have been instrumental in Al Habtoor Motors' journey, significantly contributing to the company's achievements and strong market presence in the UAE. Testament to the power of partnership and collaboration, Al Habtoor Motors honoured the Parts Dealers with Performance Awards, presenting the winners with Mitsubishi Attrage vehicles and gold coins.
-ENDS-
This year’s focus was on highlighting the company’s achievements and its dedication to maintaining and surpassing the high-performance standards that have become synonymous with the brand over the past several years.
Mr. Ahmed Al Habtoor, CEO at Al Habtoor Motors reaffirms a similar mindset, stating that “As one of the leading automotive distributors in the region, we have been consistently committed and focused on providing the best customer service and attaining total customer satisfaction. We are continuously looking for ways to innovate and improve internally to allow us to provide more for our loyal customers. In celebration of our successes and progress thus far, we are happy to show the great appreciation we have for all our partners and employees for their significant roles in this initiative.”
Seeking to attract new customers, penetrate new segments, and initiate several projects to drive business growth; the automotive distributor sought to maximise its potential on all possible fronts with the dedication of its employees and partners. After achieving excellence across all factors, the brand’s next goal was to optimise and remain consistent in their operations, which has resulted in the distinguished distributor perfecting all processes and truly ensuring customer satisfaction in the long term.
The Parts Dealers Convention 2025 have been instrumental in Al Habtoor Motors' journey, significantly contributing to the company's achievements and strong market presence in the UAE. Testament to the power of partnership and collaboration, Al Habtoor Motors honoured the Parts Dealers with Performance Awards, presenting the winners with Mitsubishi Attrage vehicles and gold coins.
-ENDS-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment